French President Macron Briefs PM Modi on efforts to end the Ukrainian war | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed on Saturday of the ongoing efforts to put an end to the Ukraine conflict with French President Emmanuel Macron, in what was their second conversation in recent weeks. Macron informed Modi of the coalition of the voluntary meeting in Paris this week which discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, including the “comfort forces” with the support of the United States.Modi said that on X, the strategic partnership in India-France will continue to play a key role in promoting world peace and stability. “We had a very good conversation with President Macron. We have positively examined and evaluated the progress of bilateral cooperation in various fields. Exchanged from opinions on international and regional issues, including efforts to end early in the conflict in Ukraine, “said Modi. He reiterated the constant support of India for peaceful conflict resolution and early restoration of peace and stability. Macron said he had discussed the outcome of “the work we have done with President Zelensky and our partners in the provisions last Thursday in Paris”.“India and France share the same determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Building on our friendship and our strategic partnership, we will continue to advance together to retrace this path to peace,” said Macron. Directed by the United States and France, the coalition includes 31 countries seeking improved military support in Ukraine to blunt Russian aggression. Twenty-six of these countries have apparently agreed to send troops to Ukraine as part of a comfort force.Modi thanked Macron for having accepted the invitation to the top of the IA impact which will be organized by India in February 2026.“The two leaders have positively examined and evaluated the developments in bilateral cooperation in different sectors, including economics, defense, science, technology and space.

