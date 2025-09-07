Think Tank PDIP left





Dr. ARIF was a member of the 2009-2014 DPR and continued the PDIP reflection group, namely the Megawati Institute. (Photo: IST) It has actively transmitted economic thoughts and launched important discussions, including the launch of ideas such as the pancadicomic to strengthen the economy according to Pancasila values. Jakarta, Indonesatu.co – Special staff for the economy in the 7th era of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Arif Budimantanta died this morning, Saturday (6/9) at 00.06 WIB. The body of the deceased was buried in a funeral lounge, in the Rawamangun region, East Jakarta. Responding to the sad news, the rector of the Paramadina University, Didik J Rachbini experienced deep pain at the start of the activists, academics and politicians who participated in the PDIP. He said that Dr. ARIF had been a member of the 2009-2014 DPR and continued the PDIP's thinking group, namely the Megawati Institute. Arif is my junior at the IPB and his departure is too fast because he is still young. But our destiny cannot be refused so that we sincerely abandon his departure, said Didik who is also a higher economist from Indef through a press release in Jakarta. However, he said, his departure must be recalled as a wisdom and life lessons for the next generation. According to Didik, Arif writes many books and articles made in national mass media, such as Kompas, Biennis Indonesia and Detikfinance, emphasizing the question of inequality, MPMs, investment and sustainability. Arif thoughts in particular on political economy, pancasila and public policy. Some of his works, notably: pancacomics: Pancasila Economy in Motion (2019). This book explains how Pancasila's values ​​can be the foundation of the Indonesian economic system which is fair, inclusive and sovereign. Also wrote a book on: Indonesian economic architecture, which criticized the too liberal development department and proposed the economic design based on the Constitution (article 33 of the 1945 Constitution). In the political sphere, Arif is in Pdip, although it is not included in the circle in Megawati. He actively put pressure for reflections in this party, as executive director of the Megawati Institute since 2008 until now. In this intellectual capacity, it actively transmits economic thoughts and triggers important discussions, including the launch of ideas such as pancasksiomics to strengthen the economy according to Pancasila values. Revive the constitutional economy In the DPR during the period 2009-2014, said that the professor of Didik, Arif and his colleagues were active in the silent movement, namely to rekindle the constitutional economy. People 'well-being indicators should be the main objective, not just economic growth based on liberal policy. ARIF is known to have launched this caucus, which aims to include indicators of the well-being of the community in the process of preparing the state budget, in collaboration with crossed fractions, he said. ARIF BUDIMANTA also has a role in the social and educational fields, namely as a administrator of the Paramadina WAQF Foundation, which brought Paramadina University. The intellectuals and academics of the Foundation and the Campus such as their work are very active in public discourse and criticize public policies and political economy, he concluded. * — F. Healiman

