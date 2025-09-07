Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 6, 2025) transmitted to French President Emmanuel Macron New Delhis support for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine Confliveneven while the two leaders positively evaluated the strategic ties of India-France.

After a telephone conversation with Mr. Macron, Mr. Modi said that the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Paris will continue to play a key role in promoting world peace and stability.

The two leaders deliberated on the ongoing efforts to end at the start of the Ukrainian conflict with the Prime Minister reiterating the India for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Mr. Macron was among the European leaders present at the talks of US President Donald Trump with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House last month.

Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We have positively examined and evaluated the progress of bilateral cooperation in various fields, said Modi on social networks.

Has exchanged opinions on international and regional issues, including efforts to end early in the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France strategic partnership will continue to play a key role in promoting world peace and stability, he said.

It is not known whether the implications of Washingtons' pricing policy were in the Modi-Macron conversation.

According to an Indian reading, Mr. Modi thanked Mr. Macron for accepting the invitation at the top of the IA impact which will be organized by India in February and that he was eager to welcome the French president.

He said that the two leaders have positively examined and evaluated the developments in bilateral cooperation in different sectors, including economics, defense, science, technology and space.

Managers also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-France strategic partnership, in accordance with the Horizon 2047 roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the industrial defense roadmap, noted reading.

They exchanged opinions on recent efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated the India a constant support for peaceful conflict resolution and early restoration of peace and stability. He said the two leaders had agreed to continue to stay in touch and work in close collaboration to promote world peace and stability.

The discussion between Mr. Modron and Mr. Macron on the Ukrainian conflict seems to be important.

The Prime Minister met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Chinas Tianjin this week.

At the meeting, Mr. Modi explained to Mr. Putin that India welcomes all recent efforts to establish peace in Ukraine and that it is the call of humanity to find a way to resolve hostilities as soon as possible.

Mr. Zelenskyy had composed Modi last Saturday, two days before the meeting with the Prime Ministers with Mr. Putin.

After the telephone conversation with Mr. Modi, Mr. Zelenskyy said that India was ready to make the necessary efforts and deliver the appropriate signal to Russia.

India has always called upon to end the Russian-Ukraine conflict by dialogue and diplomacy

Trumps talks about with Mr. Zelenskyy and several other European leaders came a few days after having talks at the top with Mr. Putin in Alaska who was mainly to throw a base to end the war in Ukraine.