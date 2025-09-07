Trump threatens the war in Chicago while thousands of people protest against federal repression | Donald Trump News





The President of the United States, Donald Trump, threatened to trigger his new Chicago War department, while thousands of demonstrators walked in the city as well as Washington, DC, to denounce the deployment of national guard troops and immigration agents in cities led by Democrat.

Trumps Threat, published on his social platform Truth on Saturday, presented an image of parody of the apocalypse Now film, showing a ball of flames while helicopters zooly on the horizon of Chicago, the third city of the USS.

I love the smell of deportations in the morning '' wrote Trump on his social media site. Chicago about to find out why this is called the Ministry of War.

The president did not offer any detail beyond the Chipocalypse Now label, a play on the film title by Francis Ford Coppolas Dystopian 1979 in the Vietnam War, in which a character said, I like the smell of napalm in the morning.

Trump's position follows his repeated threats to add Chicago to the list of other cities led by the Democrats he targeted for an enlarged federal application. Its administration should intensify the application of immigration to Chicago, as it did in Los Angeles, and deploy troops from the National Guard.

Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker, where Chicago is located, expressed his indignation at Trumps Post and said the state would not be intimidated by a budding dictator.

The President of the United States threatens to go to war with an American city. It is not a joke. It is not normal, he wrote in an article on X.

Thousands of demonstrators participate in the national march of We Are All DC, in solidarity with the communities of DC, and call at the end of the deployment of national guard troops in the American capital [Amid Farahi/AFP]

The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, also denounced the threat of Trump in honor of our nation.

The reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our constitution. We must defend our democracy of this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago by Donald Trump, Johnson wrote on X.

Protests in Chicago, DC

In addition to sending troops to Los Angeles in June, Trump has deployed them since last month to Washington, DC, as part of his unprecedented takeover of the application of the country's capital law. He also suggested that Baltimore and New Orleans could obtain the same treatment and, Friday, even mentioned the federal authorities, possibly heading for Portland, Oregon, to eliminate them, which means the demonstrators.

On Friday, the American president also signed an order modifying the name of the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of War, saying that he was sending a message of victory to the world.

The deployments of troop and federal agents have aroused legal challenges and demonstrations, the criticisms calling them an authoritarian strength show.

On Saturday, more than a thousand demonstrators paraded in the streets of downtown Chicago, with signs carrying slogans like Ice Out of Illinois, Ice Out of Partwhere, referring to the Immigration and Customs Application Agency (ICE).

The speakers offered instructions from the crowd on what to do if you meet ice agents. They also made comparisons between the repression of the ice proposed against the presence of Chicago and Israels in Gaza.

We are inspired by the consistency of the Palestinians in Gaza, and that is why we refuse to curl up in Trump and his threats, Nazek Sankari, co -president of the American community network, told the crowd as many agitated and pressed Palestinian flags.

Viviana Barajas, leader of the community organization Palenque LSNA, promised that the Chicagoans would be held as Los Angeles had done so if Trump was deploying the National Guard in their city.

If he thinks that these frivolous theaters to undermine our sovereignty will eliminate the passion that we have to protect our people, it is Chicago, and that he is cruelly mistaken, said Barajas. We studied and DC, and they defended their cities.

In the American capital, demonstrators of the We Are All DC March, who also included supporters of the Palestinian state, walked behind a reading of a bright red banner, put an end to the occupation of DC, in English and Spanish.

They chanted slogans denouncing Trump and wore posters, some of which read, Trump must go now, free and resist tyranny.

Al Jazeeras Heidi Zhou-Castro, postponing Washington, DC, said the demonstrators were furious in the order of Trumps and called him a fascist and an authority.

She noted that Trump had deployed the 2,000 soldiers last month to fight what he called a wave of violent crimes, but that such offenses in the American capital last year had a 30 -year -old hollow.

Mark Fitzpatrick, a former American diplomat who has been living in DC for about a decade, said the Associated Press news agency on Saturday that he was worried about the authoritarian nature in which the administration deals with.

Federal agents, national guards patrolling our streets, it is really an affront to the democracy of our city, he said, adding that this is worse for DC residents because of their lack of federal representation. We do not have our own senators or members of the House of Representatives, so at the mercy of a dictator like this, a disagreement dictator.

On Saturday, among the demonstrators, there was Jun Lee, an engraving artist, who presented herself with a free DC sign that she made on a block of wood engravings.

She said that she had come to the demonstration because she had been saddened and the broken heart of the impact of the federal intervention on her city.

It's my house, and I never, never thought everything I looked at in a story documentary that I really live in person, and that's why it is important for everyone. This is our house; We have to fight, we have to resist, she said.

Trump suggested that he had almost unlimited powers when it comes to deploying the National Guard. Sometimes he even addressed questions about his dictator.

Most people say that if you call him a dictator, if he stops crime, he can be what he wants. By the way, I'm not a dictator, Trump said last month.

He added, not that I don't have, I would be the right to do whatever I want to do.

IM The President of the United States, said Trump. If I think our country is in danger and it is in danger in these cities, I can do it.

