Politics
PM Modi, French President Macron discusses conflict in Ukraine early
New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday about the initiative of the so-called coalition of the desire to put an end to the war in Ukraine, and the Indian side reiterated his support for the resolution of the conflict and the early restoration of peace.
Macron spoke with Modi two days after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Coalition leaders in Paris on Thursday and announced that 26 countries were ready to provide troops or other military assistance to Ukraine once the fights end in the context of an effort to guarantee the security of the nations.
The two leaders also discussed India-France relations, including cooperation in areas such as trade, defense and technology.
Read also | PM Modi and President Trump take the first steps to repair
Has exchanged opinions on international and regional issues, including efforts to end early in the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France strategic partnership will continue to play a key role in promoting world peace and stability, Modi said on social networks.
We have positively examined and evaluated the progress of bilateral cooperation in various fields, he added.
Macron said on social networks that he had informed Modi on the outcome of the work we have done with President Zelensky and our partners from the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday. India and France share the same determination to achieve a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine, he said.
Drawing on our friendship and our strategic partnership, we will continue to advance together to retrace this path to peace, said Macron.
Read also | In the middle of pricing tensions, PM Modi to jump the UN session this month in the United States
The Coalition of the Will is a temporary group that mainly includes European countries, although it also understands Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Canada. The leaders of 35 countries attended Reunion in Paris. Zelenskyy, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attended in person, while others joined online.
The Macron telephone call is part of European awareness in India to use his relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek the end of the fighting in Ukraine. India is also among the few countries in contact with Putin and Zelenskyy.
The president of the European Council, Antnio Costa and Von Der Leyen, spoke to Modi on Thursday to help to persuade Russia to end the war, and the PM reiterated the support of the India to the resolution of the conflict. India has an important role to play in Russia to put an end to its war of assault and help to create a path to peace, said Costa and Von Der Leyen on publications on social networks after the conversation.
In recent weeks, Putin and Zelenskyy have composed Modi to discuss efforts to end the conflict. The problem also appeared when Modi encountered Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai cooperation organization in China.
Read also | Modi is great that Trump says or not: Fadnavis reacts to the American President's remark on PM
The Ministry of External Affairs said in a reading that Modron and Macron had exchanged opinions on recent efforts aimed at putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Modi reiterated the constant support of the India to a peaceful resolution of the conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability, and the two leaders agreed to stay in touch and work in close collaboration to promote world peace and stability.
The two leaders also examined bilateral cooperation in all sectors such as economics, defense, science, technology and space, and reiterated their commitment to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership in accordance with the Horizon 2047 roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the Defense of the Industrial Road.
Modi thanked Macron for having accepted the invitation to the top of the IA impact which will be organized by India in February 2026.
India, which has not publicly censored the invasion of Russia of Ukraine in 2022, has repeatedly called direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to find sustainable conflict resolution. Modi also told Putin and Zelensky that a solution cannot be found on the battlefield and that talks will not succeed in the shade of the weapon.
