Trump warns against Chipocalypse while the peaceful crowd protests by the planned federal deployment





While the crowds celebrated the Mexican independence day parade in Pilsen and the city is preparing for the application of increased immigration, President Donald Trump threatened Chicago in an article on social networks on Saturday, saying that the city was about to find out why it is called the Ministry of War.

I love the smell of deportations in the morning, he posted on Truth Social, a reference to the film of the Vietnam War 1979 Apocalypse Now where the character of Robert Duvalls, Lieutenant-Colonel Kilgore, says, I like the smell of napalm in the morning.

Chicago about to find out why he is called the Ministry of War, continued, which included an image of Trump dressed in an army uniform and helicopter flying in the background with the chipocalypse words now.

Trump signed an executive decree authorizing the Ministry of War on Friday as a secondary title for the Ministry of Defense in a decision which, according to him, sends a force of strength.

The White House shared the message on its X account.

Governor JB Pritzker responded to Trumps Post on Saturday on X, saying that it is not normal.

The President of the United States threatens to go to war with an American city, Pritzker said in the post.

It is not a joke. It is not normal.

Speaking during the 24th annual parade of the Mexican independence day in Pilsen on Saturday, Senator Dick Durbin qualified Trumps to disgust. Suggesting that troops arrive in Chicago is discomfort, he said.

In an appearance on MSNBCS the briefing with Jen Psaki on Friday evening, Pritzker said that the federal government was preparing to invade the communities of Chicago like Little Village, like Pilsen, perhaps starting early in the morning.

During the parade of the Mexican independence day on Saturday in Pilsen, Senator Dick Durbin condemned President Donald Trumps the memes on social networks comparing the imminent arrival of federal forces in Chicago to war.

In an article on X, Mayor Brandon Johnson called on chicagoans to protect each other in the midst of threats.

The threats of the presidents are under the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our constitution, said Johnson in the post. We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago by Donald Trump.

Defending people is what brought Priscilla Read to the Pilsen parade on Saturday.

Organize to document the detentions, report them and do our best to defend the detained persons. In fact, this is one of the main reasons here was today. Cameras instead. So far, there have been no incidents, but [we are] Prepared to document because this is essentially what we can do at this stage, said Read, 76.

If you are defenders of democracy and human rights, you must be in solidarity at the moment.

Kenneth Morrison de Pilsen watched the parade pass while he was sitting outside the jumping coffee. It's disturbing that [Trump] wants to choose a fight.

He said he thought that the posts will continue to feed the preconceived negative concepts of Chicago.

People who do not live in Chicago believe the story that Chicago is hell. They see nothing like what we have just seen a moment ago, he said about the celebration of the parade.

They just think they dodge balls, he added.

Trumps Post arrives when he accelerates the federal application in Chicago and the city is preparing for an increase in anticipated ice operations.

The New York Times reports that ice officials have requisitioned thousands of handcuffs, belly chains, leg irons, as well as a number of gas masks, license plates and bus players before the Chicago operation.

In his MSNBC interview, Pritzker said that Illinois state police have received a call from Gregory Bovino, a leader in American customs and the border and ice patrol that directs the deployment planned in Chicago, who declared that the troops were coming and that they intend to be in place by the end of this week.

The demonstrators protested on Saturday outside the Great Lakes Naval Station near North Chicago, where hundreds of federal agents would be sent to carry out a Trumps mission to limit crime and carry out immigration arrests in Chicago.

Say to the white house no

Saturday evening, nearly 1,500 people walked through the loop to express their opposition to the potential federal presence, stopping briefly in front of the Chicago field office on immigration and American customs, the Federal Justice of Dirksen and Trump Tower.

If [Trump] Think that his theaters widespread to undermine our sovereignty will eliminate the passion we have to protect our people, it is Chicago and he is cruelly mistaken, said Viviana Barajas, member of the Illinois coalition for the rights of immigrants and refugees, during a rally at Congress Plaza.

The demonstrators cross the loop expressed the opposition to the Trump administration plans to increase ice raids and send the federalized national guard in Chicago.

Kevin Ryan, a veteran of the US Marine Corps, brought a panel reading, the veterans ask no troop in our streets.

There is no emergency that would justify the National Guard or any type of federal troops, said Ryan, 33, who was deployed in Afghanistan, Africa and Europe, and has had assignments to the Pentagon.

And our soldiers are intended to dissuade and defeat military threats, not to control our cities, said Ryan, a resident of Lake View and a former Chicago public school teacher. His escalation and dangerous. These people are not trained to manage the crowd, to do police activities. They are trained to conduct war.

Among the demonstrators of the March of Loop Saturdays, there was veteran Kevin Ryan, who declared that the military forces did not belong to the streets of the cities of the nations.

The panel that Ryan has brought to Trumps plans to deploy troops, but he also criticized the increase in ice activity in Chicago and the recent legislation that has stimulated ice funding, giving the agency $ 75 billion over four years.

They say they target criminals, but we all know that it is not true, said Ryan. And they have these scandalous quotas that they tried to meet, and therefore they only remove our neighbors from the street without regular procedure, hold them indefinitely without regular procedure, then try to ship them to third countries that they have no one there that they can contact them.

The Against The Trump coalition led the city center demonstration. Dozens of organizations include the group, including ICIRR, Chicago Alliance against racist and political repression and communities organized against deportations.

The goal of the Saturday protest was to show the White House and the rest of the United States that we will not be afraid of the policies of the presidents and the targeting of Chicago, said Nazek Sankari, spokesman for the American Palestinian Community Network, another organizer of the event.

Trump speaks in a hateful way of our neighbors on the south, west and southwest side of Chicago, but he does not know our city, said Sankari. He does not know and does not understand our city, he does not realize that we have always produced one of the most powerful resistance in the United States

Contribution: AP

Nazek Sankari, from the American Palestinian Community Network, is expressed while the demonstrators gather on Michigan Avenue near the east of Ida B. Wells lead before walking through the loop to denounce threats from the Trump administration to increase ice raids and send the Federal National Guard to the City of Chicago, Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The demonstrators walk through the loop, rallying against threats from the Trump administration to increase ice raids and send the Federal National Guard to the City of Chicago, Saturday September 6, 2025.

