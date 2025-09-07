



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday and French president Emmanuel Macron had discussed efforts to end the war in Ukraine early. Describing his exchange with Macron as “good”, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “we have positively examined and evaluated the progress of bilateral cooperation in various fields. Exchanging points of view on international and regional issues, including efforts to end early in the conflict in Ukraine. On the other hand, the French president Emmanuel Macron informed Prime Minister Modi of the outcome of last week's meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the coalition of the Willinga group of the 31 countries, including France and the United Kingdom, aimed at strengthening Ukraine against Russia. Due to the close ties of PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, European leaders are increasingly engaging with Prime Minister Modi concerning the war in Ukraine. One day earlier, after the Prime Minister Modi's call conference with European leaders, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen underlined the crucial role of India in “bringing Russia to put an end to his war of assault and help create a path to peace”. In the midst of the efforts in the course of the American president Donald Trump to end the war between Russia and Ukrainfirst by inviting Putin to Alaska, followed by a visit by Zelenskyy and leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and the EU to the White Houseindia, emerged as a diplomatic alternative for the promotion of cooperation Shanghai (SCO) in China. In fact, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also contacted Prime Minister Modi a few days before meeting Putin at the top of the OCS. Describing their discussion, Zelenskyy called her “productive and important conversation” aimed at achieving “real peace”. The signs of bonhomie between Putin and Modi at the SCO summit were clear to all, including the West. By entering the top hand in hand in Putin later giving PM Modi, Western leaders was inspired by their camaraderie throughout. Instead of the expected 15-minute journey from the summit to the Ritz-Carlton hotel for their bilateral meeting, Putin and Modi spent 45 minutes together, adding an air of intrigue. Later, Putin revealed: “There is no secret. I told her about what we (Putin and Trump) have spoken in Alaska.” – ends Posted by: Prateek Chakraborty Posted on: Sept. 6 2025 Settle

