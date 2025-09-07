ESPN receives a warning concerning President Trump before US Open Final





It was reported on Friday that President Donald Trump will attend the Open US 2025 final at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will compete this Sunday in New York. He will mark the third consecutive Grand Chelem tournament where they will meet in the final. Alcaraz won the French Open final in June, but then lost the Wimbledon final against Sinner in July.

Even before the male final was defined, page Six reported that Trump was heading for the Big Apple to watch the last Grand Chelem match of the season.

Sources indicate on page six that Trump will be at the tennis tournament on Sunday for the single men's finals, Ian Mohr report. The one index that the commander -in -chief will be in the region is that, we hear, the airspace will be frozen, throwing the travel schedules of all high -flying tennis fans who chop at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center via Helicopter!

Sep 8, 2015; New York, NY, United States; Donald Trump on the new day of the 2015 American tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Compulsory credit: Robert Deutsch-USA Sports today

Will ABC show Trump on television?

According to Ben Rothenberg, the US Tennis Association sent an e-mail to the broadcasters to censor any reaction to the appearance of Trump on Sunday. However, the 47th President of the United States will be presented during the national anthem.

Regarding the coverage broadcast, the president will be shown on the world flow and the flow of the Ashe Court during the opening ceremony “, an email obtained by rebound said.” We ask everyone [Electronic News Gathering] blanket.

It does not seem that we will see a lot of Trump in the Alcaraz-Bish final.

The United States Open Men final will take place at 2 p.m. HE. The ratings have the sinner as the slight favorite.

This story was initially reported by the SPUN on September 6, 2025, where it appeared for the first time in the tennis section. Add the vein as a favorite source by clicking here.

