US Open officials sent an e-mail to the broadcasters asking them to censor any negative reaction to President Donald won over the men's final on Sunday.

We ask all broadcasters to refrain from presenting any disruption or reaction in response to the presence of presidents in any capacity whatsoever, said the USTA in the memo.

The new one was reported for the first time by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg and confirmed by athletics.

We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from presenting off-field disturbances, USTA spokesperson Brendan McIntyre told The Athletic.

Trump should sit in the Rolex private box in the final between Jannik Sinner, world n ° 1 and Carlos Alcaraz, n ° 2, Rothenberg reported.

A Rolex spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the reasons why he invited Trump to the event. Rothenberg said it was part of an effort to bring Trump to reduce prices in Switzerland, where the company is based.

The United States Open also sent a separate e-mail to media members informing them of improved security on Sunday.

We expect improved security measures for Sundays in the Open Mens men and we want to advise you on additional steps that you may want to take to minimize the disturbances, he said.

“In addition to regular screening at the doors, there will be a TSA style safety screening for all individuals when they enter the Arthur Ashe stage. Each bag and equipment that comes from Sunday will be digitized and in -depth.

You should also expect delays moving in public areas that can briefly become restricted access or frost areas at certain times in the match.

Trump, a Queens, from NY, did not go to open as president. He made an appearance for the last time in 2015 when he was warmly huated by New York tennis fans. Trump was there to watch Serena Williams beat his older sister who came in the quarter -finals.

The actor Alan Cumming tweeted at the time, so fun to join the mass collective Boo in Donald Trump here at the US Open !!

Asked about the appearance of Trumps, Alcaraz said: it is a privilege for the tournament that has the president of (any) country to support the tournament and support tennis.

For me, playing in front of him, to be honest, I will try not to be focused and think about it.

I don't want me to be nervous because of this, but I think that participating in the tennis match is ideal for tennis to have the president there. “”

