



In an article “X”, Prime Minister Modi said that he and French president Emmanuel Macron also discussed the means of putting an end to the war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron and examined the progress made by the two countries to increase bilateral cooperation in various sectors between them. In an article “X”, the Prime Minister said that the two leaders had also discussed the means of putting an end to the war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022. “We had a very good conversation with President Macron. We have positively examined and evaluated the progress of bilateral cooperation in various fields,” said Prime Minister Modi. “Opinions have discussed on international and regional issues, including efforts to end early in the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France strategic partnership will continue to play a key role in the promotion of world peace and stability.” During the conversation, Prime Minister Modron also thanked Macron for accepting the invitation to the top of the IA impact organized by India in February 2026, and is eager to welcome French President Macron in India. “The two leaders agreed to stay in touch and work in close collaboration to promote world peace and stability,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. Second conversation in less than a month This is in particular the second conversation that the two leaders held in the last month. On August 21, Macron had composed Prime Minister Modi and discussed the ongoing efforts to find a peaceful resolution in the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. It should be mentioned here that India has put pressure on several occasions for a peaceful solution in Ukraine. During a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the Chinese Tianjin, the Prime Minister had pressure for a peaceful solution and ceased all hostilities in Ukraine. Zelenskyy meets European allies in Paris Meanwhile, Macron was one of European leaders that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Thursday in Paris. The meeting was held under the banner “Coalition of the Willing”, in which European leaders discussed any intervention of the European army in Ukraine, but only with the support of the United States (United States). However, the United States has not been committed to providing such support. Meanwhile, the Russian party warned Europe of Reunion, claiming that it would not accept any “foreign intervention” in Ukraine.

