Trump signals deportations while Ice Chicago operations increase – NBC Chicago





President Donald Trump said deportations on Saturday would have taken place in Chicago during improved immigration application that should start this weekend.

Trump published a meme of parody referring to the 1979 “Apocalypse Now” film on the social media platform Truth Social, saying: “I love the smell of deportations in the morning … Chicago about to find out why this is called the Ministry of War. '”

The Dramatic Mème shows Trump in front of the Chicago horizon with helicopters above, as well as flames and a cloud of smoke. The post of president referred to the “Ministry of War”, which was approved as secondary title to the Ministry of Defense as part of a decree which he signed on Friday.

Federal efforts to apply federal law were expected in Chicago this weekend, with operations based at the Great Lakes naval station in the suburbs of North Chicago.

At least 300 federal agents can arrive at the naval base in the context of improved immigration and customs application, customs and border patrols and the Ministry of Internal Security, said the mayor of North Chicago, Leon Rockingham Jr.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker responded to Trump's social media publication on X, writing: “The President of the United States threatens to go to war with an American city”.

“… It's not a joke,” he said. “It's not normal. Donald Trump is not a strong man, he is a frightened man. The Illinois will not be intimidated by a budding dictator.”

The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, also published an answer on X, saying that, in part, Trump “wants to occupy our city and break our constitution”.

“The threats of the presidents are under the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our constitution,” he said. “We must defend our democracy of this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago by Donald Trump.”

Earlier this week, the governor confirmed that federal agents would soon come to Chicago, citing a telephone call that his administration received from the federal government. Pritzker said that agents could be fully assembled by Friday, with operations starting on Saturday. However, his office had not received official communication from the White House.

Demonstrations have taken place outside the naval base and near an ice treatment installation in the western suburbs of BroadView, which, according to the mayor, said that federal officials are used for a large -scale immigration campaign. The threat of the accelerated federal application led the organizers of the celebration of the Mexican independence day to be alert report Their events could be targeted.

The popular El Grito Fest of Chicago was postponed to increased concerns, while other events were still to take place.

In addition to an increase in the application of immigration, Trump previously said that the National Guard would be deployed in Chicago to repress the crime. But Wednesday, he took a step back after talking about sending the national guard to the city, saying that Pritzker should ask for help. The governor denounced such an idea.

There is still a chance that the president can rotate and try to send members of the national guard to the city without request from Pritzker, but Trump said that he wanted to wait for such a call to come.

