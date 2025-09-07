Politics
PM Modi to visit the Punjab Gurdaspur, the Punjab on September 9, to meet families
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on September 9 to meet people and farmers affected by one of the worst floods that the State has been confronted in recent years and in Supervise rescue operations and rehabilitation efforts.
During the visit, he should examine the damage caused by the rise in waters that submerged the villages and destroys cultures in several districts.
The BJP Punjab's handle announced the visit of X, declaring: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Gurdaspur, Punjab on September 9. He will directly meet the brothers and farmers affected by the floods to share their sorrow and take all possible measures to help the victims.”
President of BJP Punjab, Sunil Jhakhar, also expressed his concern in the face of the flood crisis. In an article on X, he declared that Prime Minister Modi is “deeply concerned about the situation of floods in Punjab” and “followed closely”. According to Jhakhar, the Prime Minister's visit on September 9 aims to personally assess local conditions and understand the realities on the ground so that maximum assistance can be extended to affected people.
Jhakhar also stressed that the center had already taken measures to assess the situation on the ground. He said that the Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Chauhan was sent to Punjab earlier to review the impact of floods. In addition, two teams from the central government who have made a state tour prepare to submit detailed reports on the extent of damage to the central government.
Government sources have said that the center is committed to ensuring that Punjab will not be left alone in this crisis. The Prime Minister’s visit will focus on immediate and long -term recovery measures, including the elimination of field silt, disease prevention and the safe elimination of dead animals once the flood water reterlauds.
Rescue and rehabilitation will be made by coordinated efforts Between the center and the government of the state, ensuring an implementation at the level of the ground.
Sources have added that the Prime Minister is likely to underline the urgent need to strengthen the embankments along the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ghaggar rivers, who have weakened over the years due to illegal extraction and the lack of maintenance during his visit.
These efforts should be part of a wider flood control plan, based on measures implemented during the Vajpayee-Badal era, while incorporating the new PM Modi action initiatives for disaster preparation and attenuation.
Punjab government plans include short -term, medium -term and long -term measures aimed at helping farmers rebounding devastation, restoring livelihoods and guaranteeing the State resilience against future floodsSources said.
Punjab was ravaged by incessant rains of Mousson, with more than 1,900 villages in 23 submerged districts. At least 43 people died, while crops on nearly 1.71 Lakh hectares were damaged, according to the government of the state.
Large areas of agricultural land remain underwater, the rivers continue to flow above danger levels, and several highways are blocked due to landslides and floods.
The visit comes in the midst of the calls of the governments of the States for central assistance to combat the worsening of the flood crisis. Earlier, government sources said that the PM would also visit several other states delighted with floods in northern India to assess the field situation and examine the ongoing rescue measures.
The Himachal Pradesh, one of the most affected states, reported 95 sudden floods, 45 nail of clouds and 132 major landslides since the start of the monsoon on June 20.
At least 355 people have lost their lives in rain -related incidents and road accidents, while 49 others remain missing. The total damage estimated in the State reached RS 3,787 crosses, with 1,217 roads still blocked, including key roads in the districts of Mandi, Shimla, Kullu and Chamba.
Meanwhile, the cashmere valley remained cut off from the rest of the country due to continuous precipitation. Several key routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, have been closed due to several landslides and the road sections.
Other major highways, such as Jammu-Rjeri and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar routes, also remain blocked due to similar damage.
– ends
Settle
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-narendra-modi-to-visit-flood-hit-punjab-gurdaspur-on-september-9-to-meet-families-review-relief-operations-2783221-2025-09-07
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Modi speaks to French President Macron, speaks of ending the Russian-Ukraine conflict
- App State Field Hockey organizes Davidson in Home Opener
- Labor to accept the use of military barracks to accommodate an exile applicant | British news
- The IIT study warns of the landslides caused by the earthquake in four areas in the state
- Alcaraz and Sinner in World of Hunly as US Open Final completes Slam Trilogy | Our open tennis 2025
- 'I was very confused': See Dr. Gupta's reaction RFK Jr. In the face of hearing
- How Donald Trump arms the government to settle personal scores and continue his program
- The new management of the electoral system in Indonesia
- Mexico accepts the return of the man expelled to South Sudan on our part | News
- 2 Table tennis sets per merit and related items
- PM Modi to visit the Punjab Gurdaspur, the Punjab on September 9, to meet families
- Field Hockey vs University of Southern Maine on 9/6/2025 – Box Score