PM Modi to visit the Punjab Gurdaspur, the Punjab on September 9, to meet families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on September 9 to meet people and farmers affected by one of the worst floods that the State has been confronted in recent years and in Supervise rescue operations and rehabilitation efforts.

During the visit, he should examine the damage caused by the rise in waters that submerged the villages and destroys cultures in several districts.

The BJP Punjab's handle announced the visit of X, declaring: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Gurdaspur, Punjab on September 9. He will directly meet the brothers and farmers affected by the floods to share their sorrow and take all possible measures to help the victims.”

President of BJP Punjab, Sunil Jhakhar, also expressed his concern in the face of the flood crisis. In an article on X, he declared that Prime Minister Modi is “deeply concerned about the situation of floods in Punjab” and “followed closely”. According to Jhakhar, the Prime Minister's visit on September 9 aims to personally assess local conditions and understand the realities on the ground so that maximum assistance can be extended to affected people.

Jhakhar also stressed that the center had already taken measures to assess the situation on the ground. He said that the Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Chauhan was sent to Punjab earlier to review the impact of floods. In addition, two teams from the central government who have made a state tour prepare to submit detailed reports on the extent of damage to the central government.

Government sources have said that the center is committed to ensuring that Punjab will not be left alone in this crisis. The Prime Minister’s visit will focus on immediate and long -term recovery measures, including the elimination of field silt, disease prevention and the safe elimination of dead animals once the flood water reterlauds.

Rescue and rehabilitation will be made by coordinated efforts Between the center and the government of the state, ensuring an implementation at the level of the ground.

Sources have added that the Prime Minister is likely to underline the urgent need to strengthen the embankments along the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ghaggar rivers, who have weakened over the years due to illegal extraction and the lack of maintenance during his visit.

These efforts should be part of a wider flood control plan, based on measures implemented during the Vajpayee-Badal era, while incorporating the new PM Modi action initiatives for disaster preparation and attenuation.

Punjab government plans include short -term, medium -term and long -term measures aimed at helping farmers rebounding devastation, restoring livelihoods and guaranteeing the State resilience against future floodsSources said.

Punjab was ravaged by incessant rains of Mousson, with more than 1,900 villages in 23 submerged districts. At least 43 people died, while crops on nearly 1.71 Lakh hectares were damaged, according to the government of the state.

Large areas of agricultural land remain underwater, the rivers continue to flow above danger levels, and several highways are blocked due to landslides and floods.

The visit comes in the midst of the calls of the governments of the States for central assistance to combat the worsening of the flood crisis. Earlier, government sources said that the PM would also visit several other states delighted with floods in northern India to assess the field situation and examine the ongoing rescue measures.

The Himachal Pradesh, one of the most affected states, reported 95 sudden floods, 45 nail of clouds and 132 major landslides since the start of the monsoon on June 20.

At least 355 people have lost their lives in rain -related incidents and road accidents, while 49 others remain missing. The total damage estimated in the State reached RS 3,787 crosses, with 1,217 roads still blocked, including key roads in the districts of Mandi, Shimla, Kullu and Chamba.

Meanwhile, the cashmere valley remained cut off from the rest of the country due to continuous precipitation. Several key routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, have been closed due to several landslides and the road sections.

Other major highways, such as Jammu-Rjeri and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar routes, also remain blocked due to similar damage.

Posted by: Akshat Trivedi Posted on: Sept. 7, 2025

