The new management of the electoral system in Indonesia

This article deviates from the opinion of Wawan Sobari in the article “Electoral amendments and transformation of voters” (column detikcomAugust 2, 2025). Writing stipulates that the revision of the electoral law must be able to encourage the conception of the electoral system which promotes dialogical (argumentative) behavior and integrity, not only reactive, transactional and emotional.

The author assesses that the conception of the electoral system has a decisive meaning in the formation of the behavior of voters. Without denying other factors such as demographic changes in the population that tend to be young, social media and visual transformation, as well as the practical conditions of working needs for young generation.

The design of elections is the main preference for the transformation of voters to be rational, including public and participative problems with development.

Wawan gave an important note that in the factors of candidates of Persona 2024 (charisma, digital image), it was no longer an affiliation of the party which made that the dynamics of the voters made choices in the voting cabins.

This observation is certainly interesting if the results of the 2024 elections are examined which are an anomaly. The effect of the tail of the prosecution which, in the last two elections, was obtained by PDIP with the victory of Joko Widodo in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections did not come to Gerindra. As the principal of Prabowo Suubianto, Gérindra is only ranked 3rd in the number of seats in Parliament which is not very different from the 2019 elections.

The Jokowi factor is also taken into account by many observers and analyzes who are able to encourage supporters to choose Prabowo-Gibran. The power of Persona, the figure and charisma has become the most important phenomenon to win Prabowo. Interestingly, even if they chose Prabowo, the voters were reluctant to choose Gerindra as the main vehicle of Prabowo.

This exit phenomenon is certainly interesting to investigate further. Why are voters not synchronous to determine their political choices for the president and the main support party.

The correspondence of the electoral system

This is increasingly interesting if it is juxtaposed in the results of the elections in the United States which, in the thesis of Scott MainwairiRing (1999), indicates that the multi-party system with proportional electoral design will be difficult to combine with a presidential government system. The presidential system will correspond to the majority electoral system (district system).

But in fact, the maintenance thesis that reflects the elections in the countries of Latin America during the period of 1960-1990 is no longer valid with the last situation.

The divided government which occurred in the countries of Latin America because the results of the legislative elections are often different from the results of the presidential elections which no longer occur after this country has simultaneously led the legislative and presidential elections.

When Obama won the president, the Democrats while his porters suffered a defeat so that Obama had trouble managing the government.

The situation was also experienced by Sby and Jokowi during the first period of the government. But the situation can be controlled immediately after changing leadership in support parties.

Electoral intelligence is common ground so that the majority of government systems can be obtained absolutely, theory is many reflections in the elections in South America. But the fact is in the 2024 elections in Indonesia.

The results of the elections for Prabowo and Gerindra are without synchronization. This fact shows unity between theory and facts on the ground.

This result also broke the theoretical hypotheses of the freshness of the presidential and legislative elections which could encourage the winners of the minorities in Parliament. Although the factor is certainly not only the intention of the election, many factors then affect asynchronous.

Unfortunately, Wawan has not provided concrete solutions to revise the models necessary to transform voters into the design of the electoral system which could strengthen the government system, in this case the presidential system.

The 2024 election results have in fact broken the Fatwa of the elections to be part of decision No. 55 of the Constitutional Court / PUU-XVII / 2019 remains in order to strengthen the presidential government system.

The decision used by the electoral organizer in the preparation of the 5-box elections 2024. The verdict which was reduced by the Constitutional Court itself was reduced to the national and local elections in 2029 and 2021 through decision No. 135 of the Constitutional Court.

Political Ijtihad

Consequently, this foundation must also be a reference to the legislators (DPR and government) in order to compile the design framework of the electoral system aimed at strengthening the presidential system while strengthening the transformation of voters and efforts to improve the institutional party of political parties.

In this context, the conception of the electoral system according to the author will greatly determine the direction of democracy in Indonesia. During the elections, it was held from 1955 to 2024, Indonesia has always used a proportional system, both proportional and open. The reason for the diversity and plurality of the community is the raw material to design this electoral system.

Several times, the majority system has been encouraged, but the parties have always refused. The 1968 SESKOAD seminar had encouraged the district system, as well as in the 1999 electoral transition. The parties have always rejected this system. Proportional to various modifications is always an option.

Extreme changes in the proportional system in the district are very vulnerable to disorders. But in order to improve democracy, mixed systems can be an alternative to the conception of more substantial democracy. Bolivia experience can be a reference for Indonesia to improve democracy and strengthen the government system.

Ahan Syahrul Arifin. Experts from the Indonesian Parliament, S-3 students in Universitas Brawijaya Malang.

