Prime Minister Modi speaks to French President Macron, speaks of ending the Russian-Ukraine conflict





Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We have positively examined and evaluated the progress of bilateral cooperation in various fields. Has exchanged opinions on international and regional issues, including efforts to end early in the conflict in Ukraine. THE Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2025 Prime Minister Modi has met with French President Emmanuel Macron today. PM Modi went to X to share this news. In his article on the platform, he said: “had a very good conversation with President Macron. We have positively examined and evaluated the progress of bilateral cooperation in various fields.” Modi mentioned the questions that were discussed in the conversation. In his post, the Prime Minister also added: “Has exchanged opinions on international and regional issues, including efforts to end early in the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France strategic partnership will continue to play a key role in promoting world peace and stability. “” The French president, in his article on the platform, underlined and underlined the conversation on the war in Ukraine. In his article, Macron said: “I presented him with the outcome of the work we have done with President Zelensky and our partners in the coalition of The Willing last Thursday in Paris.” I just spoken with the Prime Minister @Narendramodi. I presented him with the outcome of the work we carried out with President Zelensky and our partners from the Coalition of the Willing last Thursday in Paris. India and France share the same determination Emmanuel Macron (@emmanuelmacron) September 6, 2025 In addition, the Head of State of France said: “India and France share the same determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Building on our friendship and our strategic partnership, we will continue to advance together to retrace this path to peace.” It occurs only a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, launched a phone call with Modi. In this, the two leaders talked about the conflict. During the telephone call, Modi assured Zelenskyy to take care of Ukraine and all its efforts. This call arrives at a crucial moment, because the broth of geopolitics continues to simmer with the SCO summit. After Trump triggered his 50% on India, the Asian giant shared avenues with non -Western allies, including Russia and China, indicating a possible change in position. Earlier, Modi and Trump, in separate moments, reassured the stability of Indian-American links. Trump, speaking in the White House, said that India and the United States have a very special relationship and reassured that Modi and they will always be friends. Prime Minister Modi has made Trump's message, perhaps indicating a softening of increasing rhetoric. Read also: No role of external factors, work on TPS reforms started one and a half ago: Ashwini Vahnaw

