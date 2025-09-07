



New York by following the previous news reported for the first time by rebound on Rolexs Invitation, I have new additional information to report on the planning of the presentation of President Donald Trumps to the US Open.

An internal email sent by the management of the US Tennis Association with open American broadcasters, obtained by rebound, asked that the broadcasters are censoring any possible protest or other reactions to President Donald prevails over the presence of the US Open Mens final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Here is the key text of the e-mail used obtained by rebound:

With regard to the coverage broadcast, the president will be shown on the world flow and the flow of the Ashe Court during the opening ceremony. We ask all the broadcasters to refrain from presenting any disturbance or reaction in response to the presence of presidents in any capacity whatsoever, including the engine [Electronic News Gathering] blanket.

The ustas plan to show Trump during the anthem, one of the most noisy and explosive parts of Sunday events, is already an effective way to isolate Trump to probably hook. But the preventive instructions described by the USTA in these emails which put the broadcasters to censor and avoid any possible protest or negative crowd reaction to Trump for the public of television by watching in the complicity of World in the desired Trump broadcasting for its first appearance at the US Open in a decade.

The email has also joined the US Open social media policy, as well as discussion points and additional facts concerning the visit of the presidents. The only point of discussion attached, however, was only a statement that President Trump plans to look at the final of the nodes of American men from a suite as a guest sponsor.

As before, as indicated for the first time on rebounds, this nameless sponsor is Rolex, the Swiss watchmaker who could seek to arouse the favor of Trump during his visit following their luxury in the hope of reducing the high prices he imposed on imports from Switzerland.

Why Donald Trump returns to the United States

(Rolex PR has still not answered to bounce back an investigation into his motivations to invite Trump to his open American continuation.)

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation, the USTA email to the distribution staff concludes, adding that any other question can be asked either to the Director General of the USTA Televivisions Patti Fallick or to the Director of Diffusion of DAYNA NAVATTA.

If the crowd reacts something as they did when Trump appeared for the last time in the United States 10 years ago, he will be hué.

Although Trump is shown on the big video screens around Ashe, the most obvious so that hoots or other dissidents burst, American open participants are also capable of singing or hooked to protest against Trump at other times of the match, which can be inevitable for the broadcasters to be censored to censor if they cause significant disruption in the match.

If you have more information to share on Trump's planned visit to the US Open Mens final, any other US Open or tennis topic which you think I should be aware by e-mail or e-mail or direct messages on Twitter, Instagram, Bluesky and Sublack (by the button below). Or if you work in tennis, you probably already have my phone number.

Thank you for reading and supporting the rebounds! Not at the notable handle of people who dislocated after the first report on the visit of the Trums here a few hours ago, but I hope that the rest of you supports journalism continuing to exist in tennis.

This story is free because of the appearance of this news, but if you can, I hope you can support the rebound mission as an independent voice in tennis journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. -Ben

