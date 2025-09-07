Pakistan: 25 Tehreek-e-insaf, the SIC legislators who do not resign from the Na committees despite the orders of Imran Khan





Islamabad [Pakistan]September 7 (Ani): Despite clear directives from Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf, Imran Khan, around 25 members of the Sunni Ittehad (sic) have not yet resigned from their positions on the permanent committees of the National Assembly of Pakistan (NA), reports Geo News.

While 52 PTI and SIC legislators have already resigned, including five which have submitted their resignations recently, several others remain active in the assignments of committees.

According to Geo News, citing parliamentary sources on Friday, members such as Sohail Sultan, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Atif, Sher Ali Arbab, Osama Ahmed Mela, Ghulam Muhamad, Muhammad Saadullah, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Khawaja Ghaus Muhammad and Fayyaz Hussain Always serve on various panels.

Imran Khan had previously asked all the members of the NAS PTI to resign from their committee position as part of the broader disengagement from the Party of Parliamentary Process Party.

However, no official measure has yet been taken by the President of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on submitted resignations.

According to Geo News, citing sources, the government asked the speaker to delay acceptance of certain resignations. As long as these resignations remain not approved, the members officially retain their committee posts.

“As long as their resignations are not officially accepted, they continue to remain members of their standing committees in the respective chamber,” said sources, cited by Geo News.

In the middle of the confusion, PTI announced that it would completely boycott the sessions of the National Assembly.

Responding to the situation, the PTI information secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, said the list reported of 25 non -resigning members is inaccurate.

“The list of 25 legislators is wrong, because 8 to 10 members are outside the country, some have left for OMRA, some are not good, and there is also information which approximately eight resignations more submitted today,” he said, quoted by Geo News.

Earlier in August, PTI announced that it would boycott the next by -law elections across the country and to withdraw from all parliamentary committees, citing an unequal political field, the Express Tribune reported.

The decisions were made at a meeting of the PTI political committee, which unanimously approved the boycott and asked the party legislators in the National Assembly to resign members of their committee, in accordance with the instructions of the founder and former Prime Minister of the Party, Imran Khan.

According to party sources, Reunion was aimed at defining PTI's electoral strategy following a series of recent disqualifications that created vacant positions in national and provincial assemblies. The legislators were invited to share their point of view on the question of whether the party should challenge the by -elections, the Express Tribune reported. (Ani)

(This content comes from a unionized flow and is published as received. La Tribune assumes no responsibility for its precision, its exhaustiveness or its content.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/world/pakistan-25-tehreek-e-insaf-sic-lawmakers-yet-to-resign-from-na-committees-despite-imran-khans-orders/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos