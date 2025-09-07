President Donald Trump says that he knows nothing about the mission of team 6 of Seal 2019, defeatable in 2019, in North Korea





Washington – President Donald Trump said on Friday that he knew nothing on Friday “on what the New York Times said he was a classified mission of team 6 of the 2019 Seal in North Korea in which non -armed North Korean civilians were killed in an abandoned operation.

The Pentagon and the United States special operations command has refused to comment on ABC News on the New York Times report.

ABC News did not confirm the details of the report.

Addressing journalists from the oval office on Friday, a journalist asked Trump: “Can you confirm that this happened?”

“I don't know anything about it. I hear it now for the first time,” he replied.

The story, citing “two dozen people, including representatives of the civil government, members of the first Trump administration and the current military personnel and former knowledge of the mission” which spoke to Times anonymously, said that Trump had approved the mission.

The commandos of the SEAL 6 team, according to the Times, had to plant a device which “would allow the United States to intercept the communications of the Recluse leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, in the midst of high-level nuclear talks with President Trump”.

In this file photo of June 30, 2019, President Donald Trump meets the North Korean leader Kim Jong one in the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized area, in South Korea.

(AP photo / Susan walsh, file)

The members of the American team feared that they were spotted by a North Korean boat approaching the region, Times reported. The seals opened fire, killing everything aboard the boat, according to the Times.

During the inspection, none of the people in the boat was armed, the Times reported, and evidence “suggested that the crew, which informed the mission, said that two or three people, had been civilians diving for crustaceans”.

The seals returned to their large nuclear submarine nearby and fled the North Korean coast without being detected, according to Times.

No one in the Trump administration informed the conference of the botched mission, said the account.

-Abc News' Cindy Smith, Anne Flaherty and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/post/president-donald-trump-says-he-doesnt-know-anything-reported-violent-failed-2019-seal-team-6-mission-north-korea/17759363/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos