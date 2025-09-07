Politics
Amok Rakyat, the state of Jokowi still controlling the government of Prabowo
Amoks, The state of Jokowi still controls the Prabowo government
Jakartasatu.com– Presidential spokesperson Abdurrahman Wahid, Adhie Mawardi attended Halaqah online at @Abdul Wahid Maktub with the theme “Law Demonration Law” on Saturday 6/9/2025.
Adhie Massardi started talking about saying that I just saw something irony. Because a week after celebrating the anniversary of the proclamation of independence where the country's expansioners seemed very happy to dance. But a week later, there was an upheaval in almost all Indonesia. Some of them are full of anger, there is fire and others.
“I am with Din Syamsuddin, Rahmat Wahab, General Gatot Nurmantyo and other friends of intellectuals, scholars, community leaders making the Coalition of Action Save Indonesia (we) in 2020 inaugurated on August 18, 2020,” said Adhie Massardi.
The foundation formed us because we saw that the second period of the government of Joko Widodo was more and more deviation of what our founding fathers aspire to independence. Almost everything is raped. We want to reflect the government. Of course, the mirror is a framework with the constitutional framework and pancasila so that if there is a behavior or government policies, we give a mirror: it is you know! Is it this chandelier to educate the life of the nation? Protect all nations? Close to the nation or not, is there humanity, is there social justice or not?
“Well, apparently, when we show a mirror to the government, he may see something scary who is bad for it to be the bad thing that the face of the mirror is divided,” said our declaring.
“Then, the Coalition of Action to save Indonesia is considered a prohibited organization. Some of my friends such as Syahganda, Jumhur Hidayat, Anton Permana and others, in the regions, were arrested for clear reasons,” he added.
From there, this damage that we all already know more, from the use of the APBN which is almost without calculation so that it gives birth to a normal tax situation. Then, the central government, the Ministry of Finance, Sri Mulyani, decentralized the tax budget of the regions, then deduced so that the regions are invited to find their own money.
“This is why regions increase the taxes and levies of the United Nations because there is no other regional income, except the United Nations and the samples.
And the word adie, we all know in many things about the way in which the Constitution is raped, raped to the birth of the illegitimate child of the Constitution. Again, by making 300 doctors, the teachers put the actions of AMICUS CURAE to the Constitutional Court to maintain justice in accordance with our Constitution. But that is ignored.
On infrastructure
Infrastructure, almost everything without amdal, without a study that makes the budget in disorder. The policy awakened by Sri Mulyani according to which the State which ultimately enabled the public enterprises appointed by the president managing the indebted infrastructure projects.
“From that, what is the result? Consequently, Bumn goes bankrupt because he cannot pay debts,” he said.
While the Toll Road Adgie Infrastructure said that he did, that he did in brand and the differences have finally become expensive. The excess of the toll road is responsible for the people so that it is not effective to become an economic stimulus as in other countries. Again, human rights violations such as Kanjuruhan, km 50 and many others.
All of this must be responsible and the economy is more disorderly. Many things have been angry for years, for 10 years.
Without forgetting IKN, a fast train which for the people is not possible and is not necessary. The fast train uses the APBN and the fact is to enter the state budget. Again, the survey mentioned public satisfaction at 85%. These lies continue to occur until the emergence of the new president, the president of Pranowo.
“What happened after changing the new Prabowo president? Joko Widodo remained an intervention by entering his people, because it was he who made Prabowo advance as president. Now the problem continues to accumulate,” said Adhie.
On August 18, 2025, we had a meeting in Jogja, especially that there was a sabotage in the government's government structure of Jokowi people who would damage the reputation of Prabowo. So we recalled this about it. By breaking certain problems, for example, the land has a country, without having the people. When Indonesia proclaimed independence, it had no Incakun land. Now the country wants to take and distribute in the Magnat-Taipan. Things like that get angry.
“We reminded Prabowo that there will be an importance by his Jokowi people, he is rather answered by Prabowo by giving the honorary title of the son to the officials. Even if we know that the situation is not in good condition,” said Adhie.
Adhie said he had reflected yesterday's upheavals, a demonstration occurred from August 25 to 30. The demonstrations are not new goods in the country of this Republic. Let us fix it, more important events are not repeated. (Youss)
