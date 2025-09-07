Public empathy for Modi's mother, it is unlikely that it translates into votes in Bihar





Feeling a political opportunity in bihar linked to the survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seized alleged abuses directed against him and his late mother by a man during the recently concluded voter Adhikar Yatra concluded by Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

After his emotional explosion on Tuesday, Modi reported to the leaders and workers of the BJP that the insult came from the RJDCONGRESS scene, by leading it not only as a personal attack but an affront to all, especially women.

BJP in agitation mode

Losing no time, the leaders and workers of the BJP launched demonstrations across the Bihar, from the district headquarters to the block, from September 2. The party also applied a five -hour bihar bandh on September 4 to denounce the abuses, with all the allies of the NDA, including Minister -in -chief Nitish Kumars JD (U), by extending support. The judgment, however, attracted a mixed response.

The BJP, it is suspected of raising not only this emotional problem, but also of trying to connect with the voters and to gain mileage with the polls of the assembly of the Bihar to a few weeks.

The controversy has galvanized the political atmosphere and has become a hot discussion subject. While most people clearly oppose any mother with any mother, considered a symbol of love, respect and honor, they also seem to recognize politics behind transforming it into an emotional electoral problem. Consequently, public opinion remains divided, reflecting the reality on the ground.

Mixed reactions of people

Vinod Choudhary, a daily employee Dalit, admitted that he knew little about the episode until he was informed of Modis remarks. “This is false, we have stood with Modi,” he said, stressing that he has voted for the BJP for more than a decade.

Not too far from him, another worker, Meena Devi, reacted strongly. Poor women face mistreatment and humiliation every day. Tolerating the insult is one of our lives. Modi is powerful; He makes a big problem against his mother. But what about us? Who will fill our stomachs? We have to fight daily to win a livelihood. Modi will not nourish us, she said. Managers should talk about jobs, improve the lives of ordinary people, health and education, not abuses or personal questions, she added.

Prime Minister Modi himself used vulgar words for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, said Arvind Kumar Rai, a resident from Birla Colony, Patna. All images: Mohd Imran Khan

Arvind Kumar Rai, a resident of Birla Colony, Patna, told Federal: we are the least concerned about Modi and the BJP, because our support is firmly with Lalus RJD. I too, I oppose the use of an abusive language against Modi, but it should also learn to respect others. Modi himself used vulgar words for Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoors (deceased). He should first apologize. I don't think this emotional problem will work here.

No one supports abuse of Modis Mother or someone else. But it is neither a political nor electoral problem in Bihar. Modi tries to hold the Congress and RJD responsible and plays the emotional card, but that will not change much. In the end, people here vote along the castes; It all depends on social equations, said Vivek Kumar Rai, a supplier of building materials in the colony of Kankarbagh.

Critics question Modis' position

Kanchan Bala, a female rights activist, said it was not the first time that Modi has invoked his mother to ask for sympathy. Her visit to meet his mother was transformed into a very publicized event, carefully designed to show how much he cares about her. But the truth is that the mother's care is a private matter, not something for advertising, she said.

Manoj Kumar, a Beur resident in Patna, called into question Modis assert, saying that if the opposition really wanted to target it, the Congress or the RJD would be stupid enough to use a puncture man? The youth arrested is not even linked to their parts. Rahul and Tejashwi traveled 1,300 km in 20 districts with massive support. Why would they need such tactics? So far, the police have not proven that he was an agent of the Congress or the RJD.

MD Reyaz, a businessman and a local activist who claims to have first promoted the message Har Ghar Tiranga, said that we all respect everyone's mother, including Modis. No one has such abuses. But what about BJPS's own record? Modi himself used reprehensible language against Sonia Gandhi and remained silent when others abused women. Everyone condemned the remark against his mother, but transforming her into a political problem will not work. People know what are the real problems.

Bjps desperate attempt

Pushpender Kumar, a former fabric teacher in Patna, said that Modi and the BJP use an episode of personal violence to darken the impact of Rahul Gandhis voter Adhikar Yatra. Rahuls March concerned the rights of voters, not the elections. But Modi has led to a low policy by transforming a light staff into an electoral board. No one supports the abuses of a mother, but Modi himself remained silent when his party leaders insulted other women or when atrocities like the violence of Manipur occurred. By invoking his mother, the BJP hopes to rally the supporters struck by the anti-stick, but it is a desperate attempt, he said.

Vinod Choudhary, a daily salary worker Dalit, said he was fully supporting the PM Modi on the problem.

A political analyst noted that the controversy could help the BJP consolidate its base, but it is unlikely to attract new voters. Modi projected himself as a victim, saying that he could forgive the attacker, but the inhabitants of Bihar and India would not tolerate the insult. The analyst said it was a calculated decision to forge emotional ties, but in semi-feudal bihar, where poor and marginalized communities dominate, voters tend to prioritize real problems on feeling.

The family is looking for forgiveness

On August 27, MD Rizvi, a 20 -year -old dropout who runs a ride of the roadside, launched abuses to Prime Minister Modi and his mother from a scene in Darbhanga during a Congress event Rahul Gandhis Adhikar Yatra. After a video of the incident became viral, police arrested Ricevi and a court sent him 14 days in police custody.

Back in the village of Rizvis Bhapura, the family insists that he acted alone. His father, Mohammad Anis, who runs another tire puncture store, said: my son made a mistake. He has no political link. We apologize to Modiji and the people. Rice Mother, a heart patient, would have been shocked by his arrest and pleaded for Clémence. The neighbors described Ricevi as a young capricious but expressed the disbelief he would be at the center of such a storm.

Several FIRs were deposited by supporters of the BJP against Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav through the Bihar. Interestingly, local police confirmed that when the accused abused Modi, neither Rahul nor Tejashwi were on stage. Despite this, the leaders of BJP, from Amit Shah to State President Dileep Jaiswal, directly attacked Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, holding them morally responsible.

The opposition returns

On the other hand, the chief of the RJD, Lalu Prasad, struck Modi, wondering how he could campaign for Prajwal Revanna, accused of rape. He recalled that Modi had already called Sonia Gandhi as a jersey cow and also threw doubts about the DNA of the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi Yadav also targeted the Prime Minister, saying: a mother is a mother. We oppose any abuse. But was it not Modi who called Sonia Gandhi a jersey cow? Who made DNA comments against Nitish Kumar? BJP leaders repeatedly insult women, but the Prime Minister remains silent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/category/states/north/bihar/modi-mother-abuse-rahul-congress-bjp-rjd-election-205552 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

