



President Donald Trump's approval rating overturned with white voters.

According to the Economist / You Gov survey, the proportion of white voters supporting Trump increased by 8 percentage points after declining before. The rebound in survey means that Trump's approval rating among demography is now positive.

Why it matters

Whites are a key group in Trump's base. According to the Associated Press. Pew Research Center found that 55% of white voters had voted for Trump in 2024 and 2020 and that 54% of whites opted for him in 2016.

Maintaining the base will be important for the Republican Party more widely when voters go to the polls for mid-term in November 2026.

President Donald Trump speaks during a dining room in the White House dining room on September 4, 2025, in Washington. President Donald Trump speaks during a dining room in the White House dining room on September 4, 2025, in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP What to know

According to the survey, Trump's net approval rating among the whites increased, going from a historic hollow of -2 percentage points in July, when 47% said they had approved of him and 49% said they had disapproved, at +6 percentage points in September. In this last survey, 51% of whites said they had approved Trump and 45% said they were disapproving.

Trump's approval rating has also changed between the different demographic data. The support of rural voters has plunged, new elections. Meanwhile, other national surveys have suggested that some people are home to negative opinions on the president.

According to the recent YouGov survey for the British newspaper The Times, the proportion of people who disapprove of Trump's work went from 52% in April to 57% in July.

Last month, a Quinnipiac survey showed that the president has a 37% approval rating against a 55% disapproval rating, a new hollow for these probers.

What people say

William F. Hall, auxiliary professor of political and business science at Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, told Newsweek that a quarter of work could “reflect factors that are not necessarily obvious, at least at first glance.

“This current change of the approval rating for President Trump, from negative to positive, in particular among the demographic group, white voters, could also reflect a potentially much more disturbing trend, more and more, towards greater separation and tensions between the different demographic groups within our population, according to race, ethnicity and expansion and deepening of polarization racial, among our population, in general. “

What happens next

Trump's popularity among the various demographic data should fluctuate as his presidency continues.

It will be tested seriously during the mid-term elections in November 2026.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-approval-rating-white-voters-2124998 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos