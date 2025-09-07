Involve the East Java Banser, the appreciation of Erick Thohir and proud of the safety of the Delta Gor stadium during the qualification of the Asian U-23 Cup

Appreciation – The president of the PSSI, Erick Thohir (in the middle), appreciated the security involving the Banser de Java and Sidoarjo Oriental during the Indonesian match of Macao in the qualification of the Asian Cup 2026 U -23 at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo stadium, Saturday (6/9/2025).

Sidoarjo (Republikjatim.com) -PSS president, Erick Thohir, appreciated the security officers during the Indonesian match against Macao in the qualification of the Asian Cup U -23 U -23 at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo stadium, Saturday (06/09/2025). In addition, in the safeguard of the qualification of the Asian U-23 Cup, involving the versatile officer East Java (East Java) and Sidoarjo (Baster).

Erick expressed his pride and his gratitude to be transmitted to the band officers who were standing at Gor Delta Sidoarjo. In fact, the former Minister of Bunn of President Joko Widodo spoke of taking a photo with the friends of Banser who obtained the international class football match.

By appreciating the East Java and Sidoarjo Banser, it was not only the first time that Erick Thohir was known as this prosperous businessman, during the qualification of the U-23 Asian Cup in 2026. Previously, during the reception of the nude of the 1st century at the Sidoarjo Delta Gor on February 7, 2023, Erick Thohir also granted almost the same appreciation. I was so grateful, Erick with confidence (PD) at the time, carrying a typical band of bands in front of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“For us, 5-0 points for the national team, of course good figures. Because we have won three points this evening. However, later, the match that determines us against South Korea. All this is thanks to the hard work of all the parties, including the security team involving Banser and the maturity of the supporters of the national team each time in Siderjo is still safe. Stade Gelora Delta Sidoarjo, East Java, Saturday (06/09/2025).

Not only did the security team Erick also appreciated the Indonesian U-23 coach Gerald Vanenburg. For him, pssi is currently building a training system on several levels. In fact, there is now a technical director with a four -year contract and a coach who is contracted for two years.

“This part of the consistency of the training and the concept of game must be maintained so that it does not change. Because the long-term objective of the development of the national team at the 2028 Olympic Games. Everything must be patient. But, the results yesterday in the event of the national team were quite good. When Indonesia U-23 won 5-0 on Macao in the second J Group J Group J Group J Group J Group J Group.

The same thing was transmitted by the East Java (East Java) sub-government (East Java) Emil Elestianto Dardak, proud of Surabaya and Sidoarjo, would have been the host of the football event organized by FIFA.

“Alhamdulillah, nearly 30,000 spectators were present, everything was sure and conducive. Likewise, when the match against Macao, we hope that we also appreciate all the full support of the security forces, including the friends of the East Java Banser. Because East Java is ready to become a favorable and support host. The national team belongs to everyone.

While the head of the East Java Banser Korwil, H Rizza Ali Faizin stressed that the security made was not limited to the Delta Sidoarjo Gor stadium. Banser's friends also spread to a number of strategic points around the site of the U-23 football match.

“Banser's friends not only guarantee football events, but also help security at other strategic points. The presence of this banser is part of the realization of Kasatkornas orders to maintain community prodatch,” he explained.

For young politicians from Sidoarjo PKB called Gus Rizza, hundreds of banser members have been deployed in full preparation. They work with the official security forces, from the Indonesian national police at the implementation committee. They are responsible for regulating spectators' traffic, maintaining order at the entrance and the stand area. Including, ensuring the match was safe and comfortable.

"We, on behalf of the East Java, we have a lot

For the confidence of Banser's friends, he is seen to ensure this U-23 football event. Alhamdulillah everything went well and the results succeeded. Hopefully the third match remains safe and conducive. We hope that PSSI has triumphed and that the results are also maximum for the victory of Indonesia with the results of 5-0 last night to satisfy all the parties, “said the president of the Sidoarjo DPRD A. Commission.

Not only does that, Gus Rizza also hopes that such synergy can be maintained up to a number of other events in the future.

“The fact is that we are very proud last night. Because Mr. Erick Thohir himself is one of Banser's friends. He is present directly and thanked the friends of Banser. Ary / Waw

