Politics
Involve the East Java Banser, the appreciation of Erick Thohir and proud of the safety of the Delta Gor stadium during the qualification of the Asian U-23 Cup
Appreciation – The president of the PSSI, Erick Thohir (in the middle), appreciated the security involving the Banser de Java and Sidoarjo Oriental during the Indonesian match of Macao in the qualification of the Asian Cup 2026 U -23 at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo stadium, Saturday (6/9/2025).
Sidoarjo (Republikjatim.com) -PSS president, Erick Thohir, appreciated the security officers during the Indonesian match against Macao in the qualification of the Asian Cup U -23 U -23 at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo stadium, Saturday (06/09/2025). In addition, in the safeguard of the qualification of the Asian U-23 Cup, involving the versatile officer East Java (East Java) and Sidoarjo (Baster).
Erick expressed his pride and his gratitude to be transmitted to the band officers who were standing at Gor Delta Sidoarjo. In fact, the former Minister of Bunn of President Joko Widodo spoke of taking a photo with the friends of Banser who obtained the international class football match.
By appreciating the East Java and Sidoarjo Banser, it was not only the first time that Erick Thohir was known as this prosperous businessman, during the qualification of the U-23 Asian Cup in 2026. Previously, during the reception of the nude of the 1st century at the Sidoarjo Delta Gor on February 7, 2023, Erick Thohir also granted almost the same appreciation. I was so grateful, Erick with confidence (PD) at the time, carrying a typical band of bands in front of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
“For us, 5-0 points for the national team, of course good figures. Because we have won three points this evening. However, later, the match that determines us against South Korea. All this is thanks to the hard work of all the parties, including the security team involving Banser and the maturity of the supporters of the national team each time in Siderjo is still safe. Stade Gelora Delta Sidoarjo, East Java, Saturday (06/09/2025).
Not only did the security team Erick also appreciated the Indonesian U-23 coach Gerald Vanenburg. For him, pssi is currently building a training system on several levels. In fact, there is now a technical director with a four -year contract and a coach who is contracted for two years.
“This part of the consistency of the training and the concept of game must be maintained so that it does not change. Because the long-term objective of the development of the national team at the 2028 Olympic Games. Everything must be patient. But, the results yesterday in the event of the national team were quite good. When Indonesia U-23 won 5-0 on Macao in the second J Group J Group J Group J Group J Group J Group.
The same thing was transmitted by the East Java (East Java) sub-government (East Java) Emil Elestianto Dardak, proud of Surabaya and Sidoarjo, would have been the host of the football event organized by FIFA.
“Alhamdulillah, nearly 30,000 spectators were present, everything was sure and conducive. Likewise, when the match against Macao, we hope that we also appreciate all the full support of the security forces, including the friends of the East Java Banser. Because East Java is ready to become a favorable and support host. The national team belongs to everyone.
ADVERTISEMENT
Scroll to resume content
While the head of the East Java Banser Korwil, H Rizza Ali Faizin stressed that the security made was not limited to the Delta Sidoarjo Gor stadium. Banser's friends also spread to a number of strategic points around the site of the U-23 football match.
“Banser's friends not only guarantee football events, but also help security at other strategic points. The presence of this banser is part of the realization of Kasatkornas orders to maintain community prodatch,” he explained.
For young politicians from Sidoarjo PKB called Gus Rizza, hundreds of banser members have been deployed in full preparation. They work with the official security forces, from the Indonesian national police at the implementation committee. They are responsible for regulating spectators' traffic, maintaining order at the entrance and the stand area. Including, ensuring the match was safe and comfortable.
“We, on behalf of the East Java, we have a lot
For the confidence of Banser's friends, he is seen to ensure this U-23 football event. Alhamdulillah everything went well and the results succeeded. Hopefully the third match remains safe and conducive. We hope that PSSI has triumphed and that the results are also maximum for the victory of Indonesia with the results of 5-0 last night to satisfy all the parties, “said the president of the Sidoarjo DPRD A. Commission.
Not only does that, Gus Rizza also hopes that such synergy can be maintained up to a number of other events in the future.
“The fact is that we are very proud last night. Because Mr. Erick Thohir himself is one of Banser's friends. He is present directly and thanked the friends of Banser. Ary / Waw
Editor
|
Sources
2/ https://republikjatim.com/news-12909-libatkan-banser-jatim-erick-thohir-apresiasi-dan-bangga-pengamanan-stadion-gor-delta-di-kualifikasi-piala-asia-u23
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cancer Group focuses on blood cancer in September
- Over 300 South Koreans to go home after arrest at Us Hyundai Plant | Migration news
- An earthquake in East Afghanistan wipes homes, generations and ways of living
- Vandromme catches the title of US Open Girls; Now on 23-match winning streak
- What Xi Jinping hosts Modi and Putin reveals on the plans of Chinas for a new Worldorder
- RFK. JR family members say he is a “threat” to the health of the Americans and call for his resignation
- Nusantara, a crucial project that slows you down
- Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Final UAE T20I Tri-series 2025 Match Today Live Cricket Scorecard Updates
- The AI Boss is warned of the dangers of technology BBC News
- Hyundai factory arrested in ice attacks hundreds of South Korea
- President Donald Trump has just made the history of the stock market market by doing something that no other president has in 75 years
- Abandoned puppies become a viral rescue story