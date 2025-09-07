Open American organizers want television ignoring Trump's demonstrations on Sunday





The reaction to the attendance of Donald Trump in the United States final Open Men on Sunday entered the central court.

A memo sent to ESPN and Sky Sports this afternoon of the United States Tennis Association requests “all the broadcasters to refrain from presenting any disturbance or reaction in response to the attendance of the president in any capacity.”

Whether censorship, a very heavy civility request in the middle of the political division, both or an involuntary shooting of their own Foort, on Saturday of the USTA had the immediate effect of putting an additional projector on the appearance of Trump during the prestigious match.

Showed on ABC, ESPN Unlimited and other platforms of the Sport Giant, the dramatic battle between Carlos Alcaraz (which won the US Open title in 2022) and Jannik Sinner (which won Wimbledon two months ago) should start at 11 a.m. on PT / 2 p.m..

According to advice from the White House, Trump will be in the stadium at the time. It should be at the front and center of the giant video screen of the Stade d'Arthur Ashe during the national anthem. Unlikely to talk about prices by any measure, Trump is in the match as a guest of Rolex.

When contacted by Deadline, ESPN has made no comments on the correspondence of the USA. However, the indications of the initiates of the Disney point of sale are that they will concentrate their coverage on tennis but do not ignore Trump or his presence. This last part can be the Disney room for maneuver, which paid the president elected Trump more than $ 15 million in December in December in a very ridiculian decision to settle his defamation against ABC News and the George Stephanopoulos anchor, occupies to turn the cameras on or out of all the peak, banners or more who burst in the match on Sunday or more than the peak burst into the match on Sunday or to all peak, banners or more, which excites the match on Sunday or more

For the USTA, which saw a constant flow of high -level participants like Common, Walton Goggins, Hugh Jackman, Anna Wintour, Naomi Watts, The Great One Wayne Gretzky and the Chèvre Billie Jean King, at US Open of this year, the attitude is that all this is as usual – just greater. “We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from presenting off -course disruptions,” DEADLINE TONIGHT, CEO of the USTA and content, Lisa Cradit, told Deadline Tonight.

Admittedly, Trump presenting himself to other sporting events recently as the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on July 13 at the New Jersey Metlife stadium and in February at the Super Bowl Lix in New Orleans resulted in suffering. In the latter case, which also saw Taylor Swift Huer, there were cheers for the former animator of the famous apprentice. The same goes for the last time that Trump appeared at the Arthur Ashe stadium for the US Open in 2015 – then the hoots distant from any positive response.

Will history repeat itself?

Well, there is a recurrence precedent at the US Open this year.

Having won in 2024, Aryna Sabalenka remains the female champion of the US Open. The Belarusian player beat Amanda Anisimova in two sets earlier in the day. Sabalenka was applauded and received a standing ovation for his second consecutive victory in a consecutive Ashe.

Aryna Sabalenka after winning Amanda Anisimova in their female final match in simple fourteen of the day of the US 2025 (photo of Elsa / Getty Images)

