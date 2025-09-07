The White House explores how to keep Trump's prices if the Supreme Court strikes them





Washington after losing before the lower courts, President Donald Trump plans to carry his case so that the authority of unilaterally imposing prices on the Supreme Court and in the public square.

But his employees have also explored alternative methods to impose import taxes on foreign products, according to a senior White House official and two people familiar with internal discussions.

Safeguarding plans have been part of the internal discussions for several months because some White House officials provided for the possibility that the courts intervene to stop Trump's prices, which calls into question the method he used to impose them, which was pushed by the main sales advisor Peter Navarro according to two people familiar with the dynamics.

Trump was unable to use prices to force better commercial terms with as many foreign nations as quickly as he would have liked, and the Battle of the Tribunal could still delay these negotiations.

But even if the Supreme Court refuses Trump, he is ready to move forward with other tariff options, these people said.

Trump on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to quickly examine a decision of the Court of Appeal that a national security law of the 1970s, the International Emergency Economic Powers (IEEPA), does not give the President the power to set prices.

In a decision 7-4, the majority of judges of the United States Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit have ruled that, although the law, that Trump quoted in a series of executive decrees establishing prices, gives the president of important emergency powers, none of these elements explicitly include the power to impose prices, duties or the power to impose.

Trump's allies say they are convinced that the Supreme Court, where three of the six republican judges were chosen by Trump during his first mandate, will provide a more favorable interpretation of the authority of the leaders. A republican agent close to the White House described a court that will seek a justification to preserve or extend the power of the presidents, rather than a reason to limit it.

Even if the judges end up leaving the opinion of the courts of appeal, Trump has a series of options to pursue prices thanks to a series of laws in which the congress delegated its constitutional power to take prices from the president.

The one who received the most attention is article 232 of the 1962 Act expansion act, which allows the president to adjust the obligations of specific goods so that such imports do not threaten to challenge national security after an administrative inquiry into business practices. Many current and pending rates, on articles such as steel, aluminum and cars, fall under article 232 and would not be directly affected by an unfavorable decision on its use of the ieepa.

Another, article 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, gives US representation Authorization to investigate whether American rights are refused in the trade pact and, in the direction of the president, take legal measures to rectify this. With the tariff powers of the presidents in question, it is not clear how article 301 could, or would be used to implement prices.

None of these laws provides for the type of accelerated tariff authority and hand wave that Trump has sought by IEEPA, and each comes with its own legal and logistical drawbacks while Trump tries to use the strength of homework to give America a stronger hand of international trade.

However, these other ways are a great reason why some foreign officials say they do not adjust their strategies according to the most recent judicial decision or the possibility that the Supreme Court reverses it.

This does not change anything, said a foreign government official. You cannot go into a negotiation by waiting for something outside to present a turning point.

Whatever the court's result, the Trump administration will argue to the public that Trump has a prerogative of national security to continue to collect prices, said the senior White House. Trump used prices to try to force other countries, including Russia, India and Pakistan, to end or avoid wars.

But the uncertainties around various aspects of Trumps' pricing policies, including the fight against the court and the imminent surveys of article 232, of the Commerce Department, delay the ability of administrations to conclude agreements with foreign countries, according to a person close to the White House that works on commercial issues.

The whole is somehow intertwined together, said this person. This made incredibly difficult for negotiators to get some of these agreements.

