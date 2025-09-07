The academics highlighting the ISPO certified oil palm plantations, remain controlled by the PKH working group





Medan, Sawit Indonesia Task Force Control Area Forest Area (PKH) was invited to work carefully and carefully in the limitation of oil palm plantations that would have been in the forest area. The reason is that control activities target a certain number of ISPO certified plantations (Sustainable Indonesian palm oil) which have been clean and clear depending on government regulations. A number of gardens belonging (company) have in fact received an ISPO certificate. But their land was taken up and recorded as legal subjects in the decree of the Ministry of Forestry number 36 of 2025, said Dr. Sadino, academic at the University of Al Azhar in the discussion of discussion groups with the theme of forest areas linked to perpres 5/2025 in Medan, North Sumatra, Tuesday September 2, 2025). The ISPO certificate is a government legal product that has been operating for 15 years and

Three last periods of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, President Joko Widodo, and now in the era of President Prabowo Subaianto. At present, the ISPO certification is under the legal aegis Pearls number 16 of 2025 Signed by President Prabowo suffered and published on March 19, 2025. Dr. Sadino said that the PKH working group has ignored the property of the ISPO certificate of Palm Plantation Affected

control. In fact, oil palm plantations also have HGU certificates as a main legality for active companies, in addition to being the main requirements to obtain an ISPO certificate. Not only does that, Ispo

The Ministry of Agriculture, the Forest Ministry and the Ministry of AGRISTER AND SPATIAL Affairs (ATR) (ATR) also include crossed mine and related institutions. The PKH working group was born on the basis of presidential regulations No. 5 of 2025 which was published on January 21, 2025 concerning the control of forest areas to limit violations of forest areas such as the encroachment and use of land does not comply with permits. Sadino has said that, currently in the field, there is a controversy between the PKH working group and the company and farmers, because their land should be included in the forest area, although licenses are completed with the status of commercial rights (HGU) to be detained for a long time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sawitindonesia.com/akademisi-soroti-perkebunan-sawit-bersertifikat-ispotetap-ditertibkan-satgas-pkh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos