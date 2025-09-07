Heated exchanges in the assembly of Punjab on the launching incident of eggs of Aleema Khan





Lahore-The Punjab assembly again saw noisy scenes on Friday while the treasure legislators and opposition benches exchanged beards on the recent saga of Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

The tumult began when the PPP legislator, Nargis Faiz Malik, launched a scathing attack on PTI's past conduct, which caused a noisy demonstration of the opposition benches. Temperatures have broken out, leading to verbalfaps and legislators rising from their seats. The deputy chief of the Moin Qureshi opposition categorically deplored what he called the “disrespectful treatment” inflicted on Aleema Khan during his last visit to Adiala Prison to see his brother. Quoting the launching incident of eggs that occurred outside the prison, Qureshi accused a police officer in civilian law.

“She has been fighting in the street for two years for her brother, then she was humiliated like that,” said Qureshi. He also alleged that even with the heavy deployment of the police, the attacker was “authorized to escape under the supervision of the police” and the government must investigate the problem.

Provincial Minister Mujtaba Shuja-Ur-Rehman also condemned bad behavior with women in politics, but informed the parliamentarians of the PTI that their party had deposited even against girls and wives of political rivals like Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan. He promised to the House that a report on the incident of Aleema Khan would be presented.

Nargis Faiz Malik of PPP compared the experiences with the problems of his party, remembering that the senior PPP official, Faryal Talpur, was arrested on the evening of Eid by the PTI regime. “Our leaders have made sacrifices for democracy. They [PTI] did not sacrifice a goat, not to mention the suffering for the system, “she said. A panel of president Samiullah Khan observed that there was a story of such humiliations in Pakistan politics. “The ink was spanked on people, shoes launched on managers, and harassed women – whether Maryam Aurangze in Madinah or now Aleema Khan, all acts, he is condemned. Inspired by Aleema Khan was false ”.

The incident in question occurred when Aleema Khan was leaving Adiala prison following a meeting with her imprisoned brother Imran Khan. Video sequences making rounds on social networks revealed a woman who threw an egg to her before being escorted by others. PTI leaders blamed the negligence police, and the Punjab government has ensured an investigation.

In addition, the Punjab Assembly continued on Friday to debate the destruction provided by recent floods for the second consecutive day, legislators requesting a special committee to investigate the issue.

Opposition members criticized the government's “insufficient measures” for the relief of the affected areas during the flood debate. Opposition members estimated that farmers had been specially exposed. “A 40 kilograms wheat bag now exceeds RS 3,800. No one knows who has given the order to close the wheat supply centers,” a legislator complained.

The deputy chief of the opposition also submitted a resolution against insufficient rescue measures. A member of the government has moved to the creation of a devoted department for the management of floods, led by the chief minister.

The Minister of Punjab, Mujtaba Shuja-Ur-Rehman, blamed profit organizations for having artificially induced a shortage of wheat to earn money. The government, he has promised the House, would not let bread prices increase. The Chamber subsequently adopted, by majority, the formation of a special flood committee.

The session also witnessed the criticism of Senator Faisal Vawda. The PML-N legislator, Ahsan Zia, criticized Vawda for its recent statements against the Parliament and the Senate saying that the country had made innumerable sacrifices in the name of democracy. “Whoever made a speech against such revered institutions must be confronted with a resolution of this assembly,” he noted.

