Trump launches the `Rose Garden Club '' after the emblematic Spot of the Blank House paved





Prevails over the overhaul of the Rosules garden, the living room plans arouse controversy

President Donald wins over Rose Garden, the overhaul attracted mixed reactions and aroused controversy after its revelation.

President Donald Trump made his debut on the newly paved Rose Garden patio during a September 5 dinner for the Washington initiates that he marked the “Rose Garden Club”.

Addressing guests to dinner on the white concrete patio, formerly a grassy lawn, Trump said that the “Rose Garden Club will admit members of the Congress, senators and” people who can bring peace and success to our country “.

Trump said that he would have organized a group of high -level technological magnates who attended a sumptuous white house dinner the day before on the new pink patio, but time prevented him.

The rain drops continue to come across their beautiful heads

“They did not want to have rain above their beautiful heads,” said Trump about the group, which included the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, formerly Facebook, the CEO of Apple Tim Cook and the founder of Openai Sam Altman. Elon Musk, who played a massive role in the first months of the second Trump administration leading to the reduction of federal agencies, was absent.

The technological magnates “could have endured a little rain, but I wanted you to be number one,” rolled Trump at the tables of Washington Insiders.

Gold in stationary relief: “Rose Garden Club at the White House”

Trump advisor Steven Cheung announced the opening of the “club” on social networks with a photo of a raised stationary leaf in gold reading “The Rose Garden Club at the White House” seated next to a set of polished silverware.

Earlier this summer, Trump unveiled plans to pave the Pink Garden, a historic place outside the oval office which served as a backdrop for historical presidential moments for more than a century.

The old garden, he told journalists on August 3, was “still wet and wet”.

“When we had a press conference, you sink into the mud,” he told journalists. “If it was raining, it would take three, four, five days to dry and we could not really use it for purposes.”

The new design recalls the Mar-A-Lago terrace, the luxury of the South Florida Club of Trump. Umbrellas with yellow and white stripes installed on the tables earlier this summer also added to the resemblance.

The umbrellas have been removed for the “club” dinner, according to a photo published on the Official Account of the White House. The photo showed suitable guests sitting on yellow cushions about two dozen tables spaced on the place of white concrete.

