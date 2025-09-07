Trump says Chicago will discover why it is called the Ministry of War before the expected repression





President Donald Trump published a meme on social networks on Saturday by saying that Chicago “will discover why he is called the Ministry of War”, while city officials are preparing for a repression of immigration.

Video related above “ We are going '': President Trump promises deployments of the National Guard while the judge reigns against him

“I love the smell of deportations in the morning of Chicago about to find out why it is called the Ministry of War,” said the post. Trump signed a decree on Friday to rename the Pentagon as “Department of War”.

The message includes what seems to be an artificially generated image of the president carrying a hat and sunglasses, with the horizon of Chicago in the background, accompanied by text by reading “Chipocalypse Now”.

Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker called Trumps Post on Saturday “not normal”.

“The President of the United States threatens to go to war with an American city. It is not a joke. It is not normal,” wrote Pritzker on X. “Donald Trump is not a strong man, he is a frightened man. Illinois will not be intimidated by a Wannabe dictator.”

It comes when Trump increased his rhetoric against the third most populous cities in the country. CNN previously pointed out that Trump's administrations plan to carry out a major immigration application in Chicago, and that officials stop to start on Friday that Friday.

In recent days, immigration and border protection personnel, as well as customs and border protection, have started to flow in the city, White House officials told CNN.

The Trump administration has also reserved the right to call in the National Guard if there is a reaction to the operation which justifies it, the officials said. The Chicago operation is modeled after a similar operation carried out in Los Angeles in June. A judge judged this week that the deployment of June had violated the federal law prohibiting the military of the activity of the police on American soil in most cases; The Trump administration called on.

Officials of the White House have clearly indicated that the repression of immigration of Chicago is distinct from the idea that the president floated to use the federal troops of the application of laws and the National Guard to achieve a wider repression of crime in the city, similar to the operation in Washington, DC

When asked Tuesday by a journalist about sending the national guard troops to the city, Trump said: “I said to myself”, adding: “I did not say when. I entered”.

Democratic officials who represent Chicago and Illinois also condemned Trumps after Saturday.

“The threats of the presidents are under the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our constitution, wrote the mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson on social networks.” We must defend our democracy against this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago by Donald Trump. “”

The Senator of Illinois, Tammy Duckworth, described Trumps Post on X as “Valor stolen at his worst”, writing “, remove this cavalry hat, you write Dodger. You have not won the right to wear it.”

CNNS Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

