Indian players in foreign T20 leagues A “fluid situation”, the SA20 commissioner, Graeme Smith, explains the absence of the auction pool | Cricket news





Graeme Smith (Getty Images) New Delhi: despite the backdrop of Dinesh Karthik playing in the SA20 last year and the speculation of dozens of Indians entering the SA20 auction on September 9, no Indian will be to be won for the fourth season, and beyond, from the T20 League of South Africa. The Commissioner of the SA20 League, Graeme Smith, qualified the situation as fluids. Total of 241 players abroad will be sold at auction for 25 slots, while 308 South Africans will compete for 59 places in the SA20 auction in Johannesburg.Go beyond the border with our Youtube channel. Subscribe now! “Indian players are always a fluid situation according to which retires and who is available. I think it was like 13 or 14 Indian players during the auction,” said the former South African captain in the media in a virtual interaction facilitated by SA20.

Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Sarul Kanwar, Anureet Singh Kathuria, Ansari Marouf, Mahesh Ahir, Nikhil Jaga, Mohamed Faidh, Ks Naveen, Imran Khan, Venkatesh Galipelly, and Atul Yadav had recorded everything for the SA20 Aucche. But the 13 players have not made the restricted list of more than 800 registrations and more. As BCCI rules, only Indian retired players – international, domestic and IPL – are allowed to play in leagues abroad. Dinesh Karthik adjusts this bill and was picked up by the Royals of Paarl, becoming the first Indian to appear in the SA20. Exploding the auction process, Smith said: “What we are doing is that we return the auction lists, which was more than 800 names, to franchises. It was also, you know, after three years of tournament, we estimated that it was time to reset the regulations.” In the absence of Indians, Smith said: ” Around the world.

Surav Ganguly

Even if there may not be an Indian flavor in the league on the ground, there would be one on the sidelines, Surav Ganguly being encordded as a head coach of the Pretoria Capitals. “For us, this is an exhibition to our Dada players. Dada.” I am sure he will be auctioned for a group of quality players to take front in the season, “he added. Said Smith in a season with a low score the last time.” I think that in the accumulation of the 2027 World Cup, there is a lot of development of in progress in South Africa. All our six stadiums where SA20 will be played will also have a plan for season four, the locations will not be too too much used. “You have the coastal regions where the land play in a certain way. The South African team can, hopefully, build a hunt for the consecutive trophy in India,” he concluded.

