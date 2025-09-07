President Donald Trump has just made the history of the stock market market by doing something that no other president has in 75 years





The S&P 500 benchmark has broken a precedent for a long time in August.

Although the S&P 500, the industrial average of Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite have all reached record peaks recently, two monumental opposite winds go up to Wall Street.

Statistically, shares were a long-term investment in Slam-Dunk.

10 actions that we love better than the S&P 500 index

For more than a century, the stock market has been a trampling ground for the creation of wealth. Although other asset classes have generated positive nominal yields, the actions provided the highest average annual yield on ultra-long stretching.

But building wealth at Wall Street is not without your hiccups. Stock markets, bear markets and even accidents are the price that investors pay for admission to this long -term prosperity machine. We attended this volatility in action earlier this year, with the S&P 500 benchmark (SNPindex: ^ GSPC) recording its decline of two days of fifth to-plus Grand since 1950, as well as the industrial average of Dow Jones (Djindices: ^ Dji) and for the Nasdaq in Nasdaq (Nasdaq: ^ ixique) by double.

President Trump said comments. Image source: Official photo of the White House by Tia Dufour, graceful of the national archives.

The main catalyst behind this increased volatility was President Donald Trump. Although his policies and proposals have, on occasion, whipped Wall Street, Trump also supervised a little stock market history by accomplishing something that no other president has in 75 years.

As you have probably noticed, the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite have all zoomed in recording closing heights in recent weeks.

Investors were enthusiastic about the possibility that the federal reserve recommended its reassure cycle when it meets in less than two weeks. The drop in interest rates tends to encourage loan, which, at the company level, can lead to an increase in hiring, more innovation spending and an increase in merger and acquisition activity.

In addition, the euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) has helped to lift the larger market. According to an estimate, the AI ​​could add $ 15.7 billions to the 2030 global domestic product, which makes it the most revolutionary technological innovation since the proliferation of the Internet in the mid -1990s. Aggressive expenditure on the infrastructure of the IA data center by most members of the “Magnificent Seven” fuel the optimism of investors.

There is also the possibility that Trump's pricing and commercial policy uncertainty is mainly in the rear view mirror. It may have been the main catalyst that led at the time of Trump's history creation in August.

According to data collected by the chief strategist of the Carson group market, Ryan Detrick, the six presidents of the second term since 1950 suffered a drop in the S&P 500 in August during their post-electoral year. But with the S&P 500 climbing 1.9% in August, Trump broke this sequence.

Although the supervision of this market history is not necessarily a predictor of the coming things, it is remarkable given how the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite worked during Trump's first mandate.

Although the optimists undoubtedly appreciated the strength that Wall Street has exhibited in the last five months, it is a bit premature not to make champagne bottles. Even if some clouds have cleared, two monumental opposite winds are held directly on the path of this bull market.

We can say that the most before and this center for the stock market is its historically expensive assessment. Although the rise of AI has extended multiple profits and increased growth expectations for most of the seven magnificent, there is little refusal that the actions are expensive.

The best measurement of apple assessment is the price / benefit ratio (P / E) of the S&P 500, which is also known as the P / E adjusted cyclic ratio (CAPE ratio).

When tested as a retro-test over 154 years, the P / E Shiller has an average of a multiple of 17.28. Recently, he exceeded 39, marking the third most excited Taurus market in history. The previous cases where the P / E Shiller ratio exceeded 30 for a period of at least two months were finally followed by slowdowns of 20% or more in the S&P 500, Dow Jones and / or Nasdaq Composite.

Data from the S&P 500 Shiller Cape report by Ycharts. CAPE ratio = price / benefit ratio cyclically adjusted.

Second, we do not know the full effect that Donald Trump's pricing policy will have on the American economy. By putting aside that the American courts still determine whether many Trump prices are legal or not, the president's policies run the risk of reinforcing the inflation rate in force in the United States

A study published by four economists from the New York Federal Reserve via Liberty Street Economics in December 2024 (do import rates protect American companies?) Underlined Trump's porcelain rates in 2018-2019 as a warning of what could happen.

More specifically, they noted that Trump's Chinese trade policy during his first mandate had little differentiation between production and entry rates. The first is placed on a finished product imported into the country, while an entry rate is a duty attributed to a component used to complete the manufacture of a product at the national level. Entrance rates can make interior production more expensive and increase inflation.

Although a certain level of inflation is expected, the rise in prices, when associated with a weakening job market, as we have seen in recent months, can open the way to the worst case of the Fed: stagflation.

Image source: Getty Images.

Uncertainty and volatility are inevitable aspects of the implementation of your money to Wall Street. But even if there is no rapid solution to Trump's price uncertainty or an undeniably expensive stock market, the previous history clearly promotes investors with a long -term state of mind.

For example, Crestmont Research analysts update an annually set of data that examines total 20-year-old yields (including dividends paid) of the reference S&P 500 when tested in retro-test at the beginning of the 20th century. Even if the S&P did not officially exist in 1923, the researchers were able to follow the performance of its components in other major indices from 1900 to 1923. This led to 106 periods of return of 20 years of total data to analyze (1900-1919, 1901-1920, etc., at 2005-2024).

What Crestmont discovered is that the 106 periods of 206 have given positive annualized yields. In simpler terms, if you had hypothetically bought a S&P 500 follow -up index at any time between 1900 and 2005 and maintained for 20 years, you would have generated a positive yield, including dividends, each time. Whether you have held a recession, a depression, a war, prices, stagflation, hyperinflation, a pandemic or any other scenario you can think of, the S&P benchmark was always higher 20 years later.

The tailor -made investment group also underlined the disproportionate nature of stock market cycles via an article on X (formerly Twitter) in June 2023.

Bespoke analysts compared the length of each bull and bear market in the S&P 500 dating from the start of the Great Depression in September 1929. This gave 27 distinct bull and bear markets.

At one end of the spectrum, the average S&P 500 bear market lasted 286 calendar days, about 9.5 months. But when the pendulum has changed in the other direction, it led to bull markets duration approximately 3.5 times longer (1011 calendar days) on this section of almost 94 years.

Regardless of what uncertainties can take place during the week, the month or the year, the previous history is clear that the American economy and the stock market should both increase over time.

Before buying actions in the S&P 500 index, consider this:

The team of analysts of Motley Fool Stock Advisor has just identified what they believe to be the 10 best actions than investors to buy now and the S&P 500 index were not part of it. The 10 actions that cut could produce monster yields in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004 … If you have invested $ 1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you have $ 670,781!

Now it is worth noting that the total average return on equity advisers is 1,052% an outperformance of marking on the market compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Do not miss the last list of the first 10, available when you join the equity advisor.

See the 10 actions

* Return shares advisor since August 25, 2025

Sean Williams has no position in the actions mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in the actions mentioned. The Motley Fool has a policy of disclosure.

President Donald Trump has just made the history of the stock markets by doing something that no other president in 75 was originally published by the Motley Fool

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/president-donald-trump-just-made-070600067.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos