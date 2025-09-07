What Xi Jinping hosts Modi and Putin reveals on the plans of Chinas for a new Worldorder

Stefan Wolff,, University of Birmingham

President of Chinas, Xi Jinpingwas occupied on the diplomatic front. China has just welcomed the largest annual summit of Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO), followed by an impressive military parade to mark the defeat of Japan during the Second World War, all accompanied by key bilateral meetings with the heads of countries sharing the same ideas. You might be forgiven to think that Beijing is now the diplomatic capital of the world.

But look behind the bonhomie facade exhibited in the Chinese capital, and the unit underlying a new world command led by China seems much more fragile than Xi would not believe it.

The most important result of the SCO summit on August 31 and September 1 was not the fact that the leaders adopted a long press release and more than 20 joint declarations on questions as diverse as artificial intelligence,, green industries And international trade. What was most was the presence of the Prime Minister of Indias, Narendra ModiAnd the rapprochement between New Delhi and Beijing.

It was the first visit to China in seven years. That its relations with countries with China continue to improve has been clearly indicated by Modis positive evaluation From his bilateral meeting with XI (fruitful) and also their relationship, which, according to him, is based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

Another obvious indicator of China trying to bring India closer to the fold of the ocs Pahalgam terrorist attacks at cashmere in April 2025. Anterior chinas prevented India Minister of Defense of the signing of a similar press release at a meeting of the OCS Defense Ministers in June.

The frequentation of Modis also allowed him and Xi to demonstrate their continuous support for the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Regarding alliances, one between China, Russia and India would be a great factor in the overhaul of the international order. But while there was an impressive display of solidarity between the three leaders, they are united a little more than Their opposition to the current order dominated by the United States.

There were a lot of Talk about XI at the SCO summit About the reform of the current international affairs system whose last plan is its Global governance initiativewhich aims to transform the UN into an instrument led by Beijing. But the prospects for rapid change are limited.

China and India are both deeply integrated into the current international financial and economic system, as are most other OCS and partner countries. They can want Donald Trump and his pricing policies, but with the partial exception of the Chinese domination of the world's rare land, they have little lever.

Another problem for XI is the fact that its various incursions to reshape the international system are at best complementary. There is a certain overlap between the SCO and its other signature project, The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). But while the BRI is global and focused mainly on the extension of the scope of Chinas by economic means, the OCS is much more regional in prospects and focused on security.

Add to this that the BRICS approach (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and the Chinese approach to redo the international system begins to look less like a coherent strategy than a series of test balls with even Xi Uncert which will eventually open the way to the role of world leadership of Chinas.

A final issue for XI is that he is limited in his choice of partners. At the top of the OCS in Tianjin, it was relations between China, Russia and India. Two days later at the Pekin victory parade, the emerging alliance between China, Russia and North Korea seemed to occupy the front of the stage. However, the absence of Modi of this event has shown that India does not want to be too closely associated with North Korea.

XI has different options in the way he pursues his challenge to the current world order, but some are excluding each other. Everyone in their orbit is not comfortable with all the political alignments that the Chinese president chooses.

Antipathy to the order led by us

This does not mean that the quest for Chinas to replace the United States, because the world superpower is required to fail. There is a logic to what XI does. It builds a sphere of influence dominated by Chinese in Asia as a basis of power from which to reach world hegemony.

But apart from a small circle of similar autocratic leaders, which has propelled this project so far, it is less the attraction of an international system led by China than dissatisfaction with the existing liberal international order. And although this dissatisfaction prior to the current holder of the White House, he was aggravated during the first six months of the second term of Trumps.

More than two decades of meticulous recalibration of American relations with India, in particular by attracting New Delhi to an alliance repelling against China in Asia, seem recently sacrificed at the altar of the prevailing an insatiable vanity.

When India has not recognized his claim to have mediated in its row with Pakistan After the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and refused to join Pakistan By appointing Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, his answer was to rekindle relations with Pakistan and impose punitive prices on India.

Simultaneously, the assets entirely maladed in America, first, foreign policy has undermined the relations even in Europe and Asia which supported the liberal international order and ensured American domination. At least his last preview The fact that China, Russia and North Korea conspire against the United States give a glow of hope for the Americas concerning the allies in the West that the American president will change in the way he takes care of Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang.

If Trump does not recognize the value of the allies of its countries in the management of the challenge that China clearly poses in the United States, Xis sphere of influence can quickly extend far beyond Asia. This could relegate the United States to a confined second-order power but not necessarily secure in a sphere of decreasing influence.

Stefan WolffInternational security teacher, University of Birmingham. This article is republished from The conversation Under a creative communs license. Read it original article.