Indonesia has delayed new capital risks becoming white elephants

One year after its planned inauguration, the new capital of Indonesia, Nusantara, attracts tourists and construction workers, but most of its architectural presidential palace and freshly built avenues is silent.

The project inherited from former president Joko Widodo fights against a reduced budget,

Slowed down

And an interest deficit of a new leader focused on mega social projects.

This has raised questions about the question of whether the city, cut off the jungle to replace Jakarta crowded and to flow quickly, will never see its potential promised.

The political will on IKN feels right now, said Mr. Dinarto, principal partner of the public policy consulting company Global Counsel, referring to the official name of the new capitals: Ibu Kota Nusantara.

President Prabowo suffers clearly puts his tokens on well-being.

Just over 1,000 employees of the municipal authority live in Nusantara, as well as a few hundred workers from the additional ministry as well as service and medicine staff.

It is not far from Jakartas 12 million residents, and the new goal of two million inhabitants by 2045.

Mr. Prabowo mentioned IKN only once in his first discourse on the state of the nation and reduced the financing of the project.

Official budgets show a reduction of 43.4 billions of rupees (3.4 billion dollars) in 2024 to only 6.3 billions of rupees in 2026. The authority had requested more than 21 billions of rupees for the 2026 budget.

Significant foreign funding turned out to be elusive despite the openings to the Allies of the Middle East and Asia.

Prabowo feels that it is not his inheritance. It is not his great push and he has more programs he wants to push, said an official involved in the construction of the city on AFP under the cover of anonymity.

I am still 50-50 above (being finished), added the manager, saying that the budget cuts mean that many things will not be over.

The former president, commonly known as Jokowi, revived the long -standing capital move when he won a second term in 2019.

But despite a rush to be built, the city was not inaugurated as a new Indonesian capital on August 17, 2024, as planned.

Said Sofian Sibarani, the designer of cities: at the time of Joko Widodos, it was very fast. Now, in time of Prabowos, it is not as fast.

Only 800 ha of the 6,600 ha planned in the main government area have been developed or prepared for construction, he added.

Nusantara officials are not discouraged and praise the city as Indonesians Future Power Center.

The chief of the municipal authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, said that projects in a small executive area housing the palace and the government ministries were already complete from 97 to 98%.

He said that Mr. Prabowo wanted to move in 2028 before the next presidential election, once the legislative and judicial areas have been completed.

As elected president, Mr. Prabowo said he wanted to continue, if possible finish the capital move. But since his entry into office, he has not yet expressed his plans to sign a presidential decree necessary to move from Jakarta.

Mr. Basuki said he would be signed after the end of the legislative and judicial areas in 2028. If you do not want to move here, or if you have a doubt, it is your loss, he added.

Some government employees have expressed reserves on the move in an unfinished jungle city, located about 1,200 km from Jakarta. But the city's employee, Helena, who, like many Indonesians, has a name, insisted that her unfinished tower offers an incredible level of comfort.

And the installations we obtain are more than sufficient, said the 45 -year -old man.

The city now has three functional hospitals, cafes, a toll road to the neighboring city of Balikpapan and an airport awaiting approval from commercial flight.

A shopping center and a planned cinema remain not built.

Outside the palace in a ceremonial place, dozens of tourists took the new capital promised with enthusiasm.

I am happy and proud Ikn is really cool, said Ronald Telaumbanua, 38, who has traveled from Sulawesi Island.

The striking presidential palace, shaped after Garuda's legendary bird, is a draw for photographs, but the lush and green centerpiece does not offer much else.

The companies that rely on a boom in arrivals have said that they are struggling.

During the Jokowi era, there were many workers and there were many visits. Almost every day were busy, said Abduh Rajab, 57, a snobs of snacks near the developed city center.

My income has dropped considerably, by almost 60%. But I have to remain optimistic. I hope the construction will continue, he added.

Mr. Dedi said that former general Prabowo was likely to stay focused on flagship policies, such as the offer of free meals to children and pregnant women.

This means that IKN will not see any frantic development of so early, he added. Without a strong momentum, it risks drifting white elephants in the territory. AFP