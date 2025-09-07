Turkey increases tensions in the Mediterranean (still)

Turkey once again attaches tensions in the eastern Mediterranean this time by undermining the sovereignty of Greece and Cyprus while betting that Washington and Brussels will be in the other direction. The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans passes through Libya, where he hopes to obtain the support of Tripoli and Benghazi to apply a 2019 maritime pact which extends Turkish statements deeply in the disputed Mediterranean waters.

This pact, signed with the government based in Tripoli of Fayez al-Sarraj at the height of the Libyne civil war, was not an ordinary maritime agreement. Turkey has provided weapons, advisers and even troops deployed to consolidate the fragile regime of Al-Sarrajs. In exchange, Ankara left with an agreement to confer exploration rights far beyond its internationally recognized maritime borders. The agreement has enraged Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, which rightly saw it as a direct assault on their sovereignty.

Now, Erdogan is running out of his former opponent, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and his Libyan National Army in the East. Ankara welcomed Haftar in July, and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin paid him a surprise visit to Benghazi on August 25, even by meeting the son of Haftars Saddam. The reports indicate that Turkey plans to send military coaches and advisers to its forces. Last month, a Turkish warship accosted Tripoli and Benghazi, welcoming senior officials of the two governments. And Turkish Airlines has taken over commercial flights to Benghazi another signal that Ankara intends to normalize relations across Libya.

Erdogan will argue that these openings serve stability, providing channels between two rival Libyan authorities that the United Nations has failed to unify. Turkey also sees profit: Turkish companies are positioned for post-war reconstruction contracts in Libyan cities. But do not be mistaken, these movements are designed to anchor the illegal maritime pacts of Ankaras and guarantee the recognition of its assertions on both sides of a fracture of Libya.

In the event of success, Turkey will have widened legal coverage for the exploration of gas and oil through the bands of the Mediterranean which overlap the exclusive Economic Areas (EEZ) of Cypruss. This increases the risk of direct confrontation not only between Turkey and its neighbors, but between NATO allies in disputed waters. The EU condemned the 2019 agreement, but its response has ceased real consequences. Washington, distracted by Ukraine and China, has also largely ignored Ankaras' maneuvers.

It is not an unexplored territory. From 2019 to 2022, Erdogan threatened military action several times against Greece and Cyprus. Turkish drilling ships, escorted by navy ships, wander in Cypriot and Greek waters. Erdogan boasted that the Turkish forces could come in the middle of the night to grasp the territory of the Greek islands, Turkey officially abandoned in 1923. At the end of 2022, however, Ankara fell. Its economy waded, and its belligence had encouraged the neighbors to train the gas forum of the eastern Mediterranean, to recognize the recognition of existing limits and to support the India-Middle East-Europe corridor, an ambitious commercial initiative to thwart Chinese influence.

Today, Erdogan calculates the balance has changed in its favor. Since the collapse of the Bashar al-Assads regime in Damascus last December, Turkey considers itself better positioned to assert power. Ankara has cultivated close links with the new management of the Syries under Ahmed Al-Sharaa and plans to type offshore Syrias gas reserves. With partners such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, Erdogan hopes to advance a pipeline project carrying regional gas in Europe which would transform Turkey into an essential energy center for the West.

Greece and Cyprus would argue that the ambitions of the turkeys to dominate the Mediterranean go back well in the past. The two EU members underline the naval doctrine of Ankaras Blue Homeland, which aims to revise the maritime borders in Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean in a way that would considerably reduce their territorial waters. For years, Turkey has promoted a maritime vision which refuses to recognize the territorial waters and the Eez granted to Greece and Cyprus under international law. As part of Blue Homeland, Ankara advances a card that seeks to overthrow the established and internationally recognized maritime borders, attacking a largely extended maritime field. Originally designed by former superior officers of the Turkish navy and political allies, this nationalist vision has since been raised to an official policy of the Erdogan government. Its importance is highlighted by the fact that the 2025 theme of the annual window of the Teknofest turkey industry is explicitly dedicated to Blue Homeland.

The maneuvers of turkeys in Libya should not be seen in isolation they are part of a broader ambition to dominate the Middle East and North Africa. In July 2025, Erdogan announced in -depth links with Somalia, where Turkey paid infrastructure, education and health care. However, the military imprint is much more important: Ankara operates its greatest base abroad in Mogadishu, forming Somali forces while obtaining a strategic platform on the horn of Africa.

For Israel, it is alarming. Turkish forces could use Somali territory as a launch for operations against the Jewish state, deploying medium -range ballistic missiles and other precision weapons capable of hitting the main Israeli population centers. Ankaras' hostility towards Israel, sharpened by the war in Gaza, is equaled by its wider ambition to enter the vacuum left by the Irans and the Assads fall to Syria. Israeli officials now consider Turkey to position themselves as the new regional boss Hegemon Syria and Israels Direct Challenger.

Cyprus, too, finds himself taken in the crosshairs of Ankaras. Turkey has occupied the northern third of the island since 1974, but what was once a Cypriot problem has become a broader security dilemma. Since 2021, Turkey has stationed armed drones such as Bayraktar and Akinci in the north of Cyprus, systems capable of targeting Israeli gas platforms, naval assets and critical infrastructure. Adding to the threat, Ankara has deployed Atmaca anti-ship's missiles, their 200-kilometer range covering the Israel Offshore energy fields.

The pace of the development of Turkish weapons intensifies these concerns. During the International Defense Industry Fair in 2025, Ankara unveiled the Tayfun 4 missile marketed as capable of reaching Israel and Gazap, its most powerful aerial bomb, designed to pierce hardened bunkers and deployable by the F-16 Turks. Each disclosure underlines the determination of the Ankaras to support rhetoric with the muscle.

In this context, the turkeys push to recruit the support of Libya to redraw maritime borders in the Mediterranean is less like a diplomatic maneuver and more as a prelude to the application. With bases in Somalia, drones and missiles in Cyprus, and by widening ballistic capacities at home, Ankara regularly builds the posture of force to impose its revisionist claims. For Israel, Greece and Cyprus, the message of turkeys is undoubtedly: Ankara intends to dictate the new balance of power through the Mediterranean and beyond.

The danger is that Erdogans' ambitions are not based on cooperation but coercion. By rewrite the maritime borders unilaterally and by courting the two sides of a divided Libya, Turkey points out that it does not accept international law when it hinders its geopolitical conceptions. With concerned Europe and Washington spreads, Ankara exploits distraction to normalize the behavior that only increases the risk of armed conflict in the Mediterranean.

Erdogans BrinkManShip does not simply concern energy resources. It is an offer of regional domination at the expense of NATO allies, international law and stability in the Mediterranean. Ignoring these provocations like Brussels and Washington seem inclined to do will no longer invite escalation.

Sinan Ciddi is a non -resident principal researcher at the For Defense of Democracies Foundation (FDD) and an expert in Turkish politics.