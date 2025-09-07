Politics
Kejriwal Rose PM Modi to impose a price of 75% on American imports in India
The chief of the AAP and former chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo credit: Sushil Kumar Verma
On Sunday, the leader of the AAM AADMI party, Arvind Kejriwal, on September 7, 2025) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “show courage” and to impose a price of 75% on imports from the United States in response at his rate of 50% on Indian exports.
During a press conference, Kejriwal said that the center’s decision to exempt 11% of cotton imports from the United States until December 31, 2025, would injure Indian cotton producers. This will make American cultivators rich and the cultivators of Gujarat, he added.
India currently has an exemption from import duties for raw cotton until December 31 of this year to support the textile industry and the costs of the lower inputs.
Mr. Kejriwal said: “We demand the Prime Minister to show courage, the whole country is behind you. America has imposed a 50% rate on India exports. You impose a price of 75% on imports from America, and the country is ready to bear it. Just impose it. See then if Trump is destroyed or not.”
It also required 11% of cotton rights imported from the United States, fixing the minimum support price and the cotton supply to 2,100 for 20 kg, as well as the fertilizer and seed subsidy to help Indian farmers.
The former Delhi chief minister said that the 50% tariff of the United States also affected diamond workers because the Modi government had “fell on their knees” before President Donald Trump.
The center last month said that its decision to extend the exemption from import rights to cotton until December 31 will strengthen India's position on the export markets, to rekindle orders for small and medium -sized enterprises as well as units oriented towards export.
This decision comes at a time when the high prices of 50% imposed on Indian products by the United States comes into force, America being the largest export market for textile exports and clothing in the country.
Mr. Kejriwal was in Gujarat to attend “Kisan Mahapanchayat” in Chotila in the Surendranagar district, which was adjourned due to heavy rains.
When Mr. Trump imposed a 50% rate on India, Modi did not increase it in return, but reduced it (on cotton imports from the United States) by 11%, Mr. Kejriwal said and wondered why the PM was “lost” and weak.
India is the largest world market and people here are behind Modi, said leader AAP.
“The whole country is held behind Modiji. He (Trump) imposed a rate of 50%, Modiji should have imposed a 100% price on cotton. Trump should have bowed. Trump is a coward, a shy person. He had to bow to all the countries that challenged him. Let four American companies finish and they will be in trouble, “he said.
Due to India's political decision to abolish 11% cotton rights imported from the United States, Indian farmers' products will not be sold when they prevail in the market in October-November, Kejriwal said.
“When the United States cotton arrives (in India), farmers here will get less than 900 on the market. This is what happens with farmers that their farmers (American) are rich and Gujarat farmers are poor,” he said.
The central government first suppressed this obligation for 40 days from August 19 to September 30. But now it has been extended and withdrawn until December 31, said Kejriwal.
“Now, the farmers of our country have no way to sell their cotton. The farmer in our country bought seeds and fertilizers by taking a loan, paid money from workers (agricultural), now how will he reimburse the loan?
He also questioned India's “helplessness” before America. “Under the pressure of Trump, our central government has forced the country's farmers to commit suicide, removing 11%,” he accused.
The other countries on which Trump has imposed prices responded strongly, and the American president had to “bow” and suppress the prices, but India has taken no measure, said Kejriwal.
|
