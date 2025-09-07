Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Bilateral on cards? The report indicates a meeting probably in South Korea; The American president “preparing quietly” to visit

President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping (file photo)

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet on the sidelines of the Commerce of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) which meets in South Korea in October.Trump and his senior advisers are quietly preparing for the two -day event in Gyeongju on October 31 and November 1, an administration official said CNN.A visit to South Korea is being discussion, emphasizing economic collaboration, said the manager. There were serious discussions on a possible bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC, but no firm plan was made.

During a phone call last month, XI invited Donald and Melania Trump to visit China a reciprocal Trump invitation, although no date has been set. The preparations for the trip to South Korea are still being finalized, and it is not clear if it can add other stops.

Read also | “Never intimidated by intimidators”: Xi Jinping sends a strong message to Donald Trump; Displays the power of China with Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong aThe official also declared that the administration also considers a visit as a chance for the president to obtain new economic investments in the United States, a priority he continued during the recent trips abroad, especially in Saudi Arabia, in Qatar and water.South Korean President Lee Jae Myung extended an invitation to Trump for the APEC summit during a meeting with him last week.A potential meeting of Trumpx would be made in the context of the climbing of trade tensions, with Beijing a main target of the Washingtons pricing strategy. The two parties were engaged in negotiations, including two cycles in person in Europe between the main economic advisers.Read also | “Lost India, Russia in the deepest and darkest China”: Trump's cryptic post in the middle of the price; Wishes for a “prosperous” futureTrump had imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports in April, which prompted Beijing to retaliate with a 125% levy on American products. While these higher prices had to fall back last month, Trump signed a decree that stopped them until November while talks continue.