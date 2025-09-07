Politics
The announcement of the AI with PM Modi explodes on social networks, divided internet users – is it legal? – News trend
A video of the “Prime Minister Narendra Modi” buying women's clothing in Delhi before the holiday season left the Internet amazed. The Deepfake video generated by AI-AI also includes a “Modi” OFF voice approving the brand and urging the inhabitants of India to make a purchase. Social media users seemed deeply divided by the bizarre clip – with some amused and others absolutely horrified. The video also sparked a more in -depth conversation on the dangers of deep images and the legality of these creations.
“”Bhaiyo Aur Behno. If you want combinations for women of superior quality than wholesale prices… Come to Aysha Myha at Lajpat Nagar. New designs are launched each week – which are nowhere else on the market “, we can hear the voiceover” Modi “.
The now viral images show the “Prime Minister” entering the frame and entering the store before shaking hands. It is then shown a variety of ethnic combinations of Salwar and finally leaves the store with half a dozen bags – apparently ecstatic on purchases.
“Pure science fiction”
“Creativity at its peak,” joked an X user.
“In the name of freedom of expression and expression, you can do everything,” said another.
“I do not think there is still a law against the generation of AI videos for the promotion until”, recalled a third.
Many on social networks seemed convinced that technology had become a little too far while others highlighted the need for clear labeling in the event of content generated by AI. Current laws in India do not explicitly prohibit such content – by focusing mainly on directives and advice to ensure transparency and ethical use.
“First, it was false calls. Now his false Spree Shopping. Next: AI will show the leaders of life AAM AADMI reality. Pure science fiction ”, deplored another comment
“Each content generated by AI should have a watermark indicating that it is generated by AI,” insisted a fourth.
AI laws in India?
Deepfakes have become a growing problem around the world – with sophisticated technology, which makes it more and more difficult to distinguish reality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his concern for the end of 2023 when a video of him Garba became viral across the country. The counterfeits generated by AI are not specifically illegal but remain punishable by the laws on disinformation, defamation or identity.
“I recently saw a video in which I was seen playing Garba. I did not make Garba from school … There are many other videos of this online type. During time of artificial intelligence, it is important that technology is used in a responsible manner,” exhorted Modi during a Diwali event in 2023 in Delhi.
It was later revealed that the clip actually presented the businessman Vikas Mahante (a dancing double) during a Navratri event rather than a blatant deepfake. But the situation has only worsened since then – with AI platforms now generating an amazing number of false images and videos daily.
The creation and circulation of Deepfake videos – such as the now viral clip of “PM Modi” on a shopping trip – can face legal action to distribute disinformation, defame Modi or for identity flight grounds. The situation could vary from video to video – but leaves creators open to various charges.
Article 66c of the IT law deals with identity theft (such as the use of unique identification features in PM) while article 66D deals with cheating by person using a computer resource. The video could also be exploitable in the IPC sections linked to defamation (sections 499 and 500) if it harms the reputation of the PM or disseminates deceptive information. The rules of information technologies (intermediate directives and code of ethics of digital media) also make social media platforms compulsory to eliminate this deceptive or deceptive content once reported.
