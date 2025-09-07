Donald Trump Maelstrom likely to leave the unrecognizable American economic model | Heather Stewart





Donald Trump happily observed last week that if his darling pricing regime was canceled by the United States Supreme Court, he may need to relax some of the commercial transactions concluded since he declared the day of the release in April.

It was a reminder, as if it were necessary, that nothing about the economic policy of the asset was established in stone. Not only does the aging president modify his requests on a whim, but he is not clear to what extent he has the power to make them stick.

However, even if the reciprocal prices announced for the first time on April 2 are canceled, they are only a much wider aspect of the last vestiges of what was formerly known as Washington consensus.

To name only a few of the recent interventions, he took a government's 10% government in the Intel American technological society, demanded 15% of NVIDIA flea sales income in China and suggested that the Director General of Goldman Sachs should go.

This has the same thing as taking a hammer at the independence of the federal reserve by launching insults on the chair, Jerome Powell, and trying to dismiss Lisa Cook of the Central Banks Commission.

The head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics was deleted by Trump after a series of data on mediocre jobs; The head of the National Work Relations Council, Jennifer Abruzzo, was also dismissed.

The Tech Bros who supports Trump hate NLRB for his role in maintaining workers' rights forcing unionization ballots in Amazon warehouses, for example.

Trumps' approach is simultaneously systematic, in its determination to crush existing and completely chaotic standards. It is difficult to classify: American companies are unleashed thanks to the voluntary destruction of environmental standards and work, for example and brought to the heel.

The left senator, Bernie Sanders, welcomed Trumps' efforts to participate in Intel in exchange for government subsidies, for example something he advocated in the Guardian in 2022 while some Republicans condemned the approach as (prohibited paradise).

Partly because it coincides with the boom of the actions fueled by the AI ​​which has propelled the value of technological companies in the stratosphere, the market response to this fire of the status quo has so far been modest.

Everything that emerges from three other and a half years from this maelstrom is likely to be unrecognizable as an American economic model in recent decades.

Its destruction did not occur overnight. The days had been over that the United States for a long time, because the worlds not dissuasted by the worlds could export the free market, financialized capitalism worldwide.

After the 2008 accident, the conditions were created in the conference rooms of Wall Street, any moral or practical affirmation that the United States had to offer an economic example to other evaporated nations.

While the tormenting torment in the world economy and the US government has responded by bailing out large pieces from its financial sector, the lies of a leave of aisle has been exposed.

The crisis revealed the risks of turbocharged capitalism in countries outside the United States, no longer in the old Soviet block which had been advised to adopt the model roughly.

As Ivan Krastev and Stephen Holmes said in their convincing controversy, the light that failed, the confidence that the Western political economy was a model for the future of humanity had been linked to the conviction that the Western elites knew what they were doing. Suddenly, it was obvious that they did not do it.

At home in the United States, as for that of the United Kingdom, the perception that banks had been bailed out, while the brains of the galaxy behind the crisis left without Scot, imbued the seeds of a corrosive feeling of injustice.

Likewise, even before the crash, the idea that the constant expansion free trade brings economic advantages against the fact that even if this is true, for workers through the American rust belt, just as in the former manufacturing heartlands of the UKS, it brought deindustrialisation and unemployment.

It was a fertile field for the populist economic message won. His prices from China in the first term were, with hindsight, a relatively modest stab, as he saw, tilting the playground to the United States.

Joe Biden did not destroy these prices, which went with the grain of geopolitics, because everything hopes that economic liberalization would bring China into the lap of democracies was unfortunately annihilated, and the president XIS regime took an increasingly authoritarian curvature.

Biden has also adopted a muscular approach to the role of states in the economy, the billions of subsidies and loans distributed under the law on the reduction of inflation linked to the national priorities to reduce carbon emissions and job creation.

So, the idea that before Trump's arrival on the scene, American free market capitalism has led along the intete is misleading, but the pace to which it crushes its remaining standards is extraordinary.

There are many fields of legitimate disagreement here: the challenges of taxpayers in strategic companies are much more common in European economies, for example. Trump could establish avenues that future American governments with different priorities could follow.

Since it is not so clear even what type of economy it gropes, the primordial meaning for the moment is radical uncertainty. Low Friday the data on American payroll, with the unemployment rate close to a four -year summit, suggested companies can react with caution.

Investors seem to have decided to avoid their eyes for the moment, supported by the prospect of Fed rate reductions and the mega returns of technological companies. However, with each chaotic week that passes, the risks must increase and as the United Kingdom learned it following the debacle of Liz Truss, economic credibility is faster to lose than to rebuild.

