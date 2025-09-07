Politics
Trkiye, Armenia to hold the first delegation meeting for the opening of borders
Specially sent to the standardization process between Türkiye and Armenia, the Ambassador Serdar Kilic (R) and the Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan (L) hold their 5th meeting on the Margara-Alijan border, July 30, 2024. (AA Photo)
September 07, 2025 02:15 GMT + 03: 00
TRkiye and Armenie will organize their first interdlegation meeting next week to discuss the standardization of relations and the opening of borders, the Turkish delegation which should cross Armenia through the border door of the Alican, according to diplomatic sources reported by Turkish media on Sunday.
The Turkish delegation, led by the Ambassador Serdar Kilic, will go to Armenia at the start of next week, marking an important step in the efforts of the two countries to normalize relations after decades of closed borders.
The border between Trkiye and Armenia has been closed since 1993, and the two countries have had no diplomatic relationships due to disputes over the Karabakh conflict and historical questions.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (L) in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025. (Photo via the Turkish / Murat Kula presidency)
First intergovernmental meeting which should produce concrete steps
During this first interdepartmental meeting, civil servants should make decisions on the standardization of bilateral relations and can implement previously agreed measures, according to the Turkish diffuser NTV.
Out of five Previous meetings Between the vice-president of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan, the two parties had accepted:
- Initiate freight flights between countries
- Perform technical and infrastructure work for the opening of borders
- Simplify visa procedures for diplomatic passport holders
- Allow citizens of the third country to cross the border
These decisions have not yet been implemented, according to reports.
According to another Turkish diffuser, Turkish cnnThe next intergovernmental meeting will discuss specific steps to normalize relationships, including the implementation of previously agreed measures.
The last meeting between Kilic and Rubinyan took place at a border control point in July 2024.
Specially sent to the standardization process between Trkiye and Armenia, the Ambassador Serdar Kilic (R) and the Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan (L), July 30, 2024. (AA Photo)
The meeting follows the Corridor Zangezur agreement
The time of the meeting is notable, to come after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a joint declaration in Washington on August 8 concerning the restoration of relations.
The statement, witness by American president Donald Trump and President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev, included the Armenia Agreement to cooperate with the United States and third parties to create “the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity”, connecting Azerbaijan to its exclave Nakhchivan by Armenian territory.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his optimism about regional peace following meetings with Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization in China on September 1.
President Donald Trump (C), President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev (L) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (R) hold a press conference in Washington DC 08 August 2025. (AA Photo)
More to read
“ Caucasus du Sud to reach the long -awaited peace '' '
“I believe that the South Caucasus, Allah wants it, will realize the peace it aspired,” Erdogan told journalists on his return flight from China.
“I saw this hope in (M.) Ilham at my bilateral meeting with (M.) Ilham Aliyev. The signatures of the White House naturally accelerated the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan.”
“Azerbaijan and Armenia have largely overcome obstacles on the path of peace and have reached the end point,” he noted.
During his meeting with Pashinyan in Tianjin, China, Erdogan said he was satisfied with the progress of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stressing that Trkiye supports peace, stability and development in the region and will continue to contribute to the process.
“Aliyev and Pashinyan are at the same point and look in the same direction,” observed Erdogan after his separate meetings with the two leaders.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/nation/turkiye-and-armenia-to-hold-first-delegation-meeting-for-border-opening-next-week-3206530
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why the hand stretched at Washington DC, why all the fingers are crossed in Delhi | India News
- US Open Final Delayed at 2:30 p.m. | ATP tour
- England beats South Africa with a record 342-run margin in the 3rd cricket ODI
- Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin continue to dent to dent to the communist fascination with the fight against the body of the body
- An earthquake shaking the eastern Gulf Sunday morning
- Erdogan arrives today in Tirana, from the opening of the Namazgja mosque to meetings with Rama and Begaj, Agenda
- GamePoint opens a state-of-the-art sports facility in Tellapur, Hyderabad
- Can food cravings really be a sign of cancer? This is the truth
- Trump Assassination tries the trial. Golf match to come?
- PM Modi attends “Sansad Karyashala”, gives advice to the deputies
- Millions of telephone sounds with government test emergency warning systems | British news
- News – Hockey Australia