Trkiye, Armenia to hold the first delegation meeting for the opening of borders

Specially sent to the standardization process between Türkiye and Armenia, the Ambassador Serdar Kilic (R) and the Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan (L) hold their 5th meeting on the Margara-Alijan border, July 30, 2024. (AA Photo)

TRkiye and Armenie will organize their first interdlegation meeting next week to discuss the standardization of relations and the opening of borders, the Turkish delegation which should cross Armenia through the border door of the Alican, according to diplomatic sources reported by Turkish media on Sunday.

The Turkish delegation, led by the Ambassador Serdar Kilic, will go to Armenia at the start of next week, marking an important step in the efforts of the two countries to normalize relations after decades of closed borders.

The border between Trkiye and Armenia has been closed since 1993, and the two countries have had no diplomatic relationships due to disputes over the Karabakh conflict and historical questions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (L) in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025. (Photo via the Turkish / Murat Kula presidency)

First intergovernmental meeting which should produce concrete steps

During this first interdepartmental meeting, civil servants should make decisions on the standardization of bilateral relations and can implement previously agreed measures, according to the Turkish diffuser NTV.

Out of five Previous meetings Between the vice-president of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan, the two parties had accepted:

Initiate freight flights between countries

Perform technical and infrastructure work for the opening of borders

Simplify visa procedures for diplomatic passport holders

Allow citizens of the third country to cross the border

These decisions have not yet been implemented, according to reports.

According to another Turkish diffuser, Turkish cnnThe next intergovernmental meeting will discuss specific steps to normalize relationships, including the implementation of previously agreed measures.

The last meeting between Kilic and Rubinyan took place at a border control point in July 2024.

Specially sent to the standardization process between Trkiye and Armenia, the Ambassador Serdar Kilic (R) and the Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan (L), July 30, 2024. (AA Photo)

The meeting follows the Corridor Zangezur agreement

The time of the meeting is notable, to come after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a joint declaration in Washington on August 8 concerning the restoration of relations.

The statement, witness by American president Donald Trump and President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev, included the Armenia Agreement to cooperate with the United States and third parties to create “the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity”, connecting Azerbaijan to its exclave Nakhchivan by Armenian territory.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his optimism about regional peace following meetings with Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization in China on September 1.

President Donald Trump (C), President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev (L) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (R) hold a press conference in Washington DC 08 August 2025. (AA Photo)

More to read

“ Caucasus du Sud to reach the long -awaited peace '' '

“I believe that the South Caucasus, Allah wants it, will realize the peace it aspired,” Erdogan told journalists on his return flight from China.

“I saw this hope in (M.) Ilham at my bilateral meeting with (M.) Ilham Aliyev. The signatures of the White House naturally accelerated the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan.”

“Azerbaijan and Armenia have largely overcome obstacles on the path of peace and have reached the end point,” he noted.

During his meeting with Pashinyan in Tianjin, China, Erdogan said he was satisfied with the progress of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stressing that Trkiye supports peace, stability and development in the region and will continue to contribute to the process.

“Aliyev and Pashinyan are at the same point and look in the same direction,” observed Erdogan after his separate meetings with the two leaders.