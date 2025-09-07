Trump's use notes remain negative; Americans express strong vaccine support





The views of the Americans on President Donald prevails over the professional employment yield remain negative in the midst of a wave of activities of his administration on prices, immigration and public health, according to the latest NBC News decision -making survey propelled by Surveymonkey.

In particular, the survey shows that American adults expressing solid bipartite support for vaccines while the Trumps health and social services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., decided to limit certain shots. The survey was conducted before the Democrat and some Republican senators argued with Kennedy on access to vaccines during a converter's disputed audience last week.

The respondents said they prefer leadership with political experience to foreigners who will make things happen, in the middle of a second presidency of Trump defined by scanning and rapid change.

Just over 4 out of 10, 43%, approve of the professional performance of the survey, similar to its position in June, while 57% disapprove of. The lowest notes are on economic issues, with 39% of its inflation management and 41% of its handling of trade and prices.

The Americans continue to give the president stronger notes on his immigration management. The survey requested a slightly different wording for different halves of respondents. Those who asked if they approve of the trumps, the treatment of border security and immigration gives Trump a 47% approval side on the issue.

But those who asked if they approve of the trumps, the treatment of deportations and the security of borders within the framework of the aggressive expulsion program of his administrations gives Trump a slightly 43% lower approval on the issue.

On its management of various questions and on the presidential approval overall, the survey shows not only global feelings relying against Trump but also the intensity of these feelings.

The enthusiasm of voters will be essential in the elections later this year and in the mid-term elections in 14 months. The survey asked Americans to describe their feelings about Trump's presidency.

Almost half of the Democrats (49%) report that they are furious at the Trump administration actions, the most extreme negative response option. On the other hand, 27% of Republicans say they are delighted with the actions of the strongest positive response. And 18% say they are happy and 28% others say they are satisfied. The results are similar to the previous decision -making decision NBC News in June.

Only 8% of the self -employed report positive feelings towards the actions of the Trump administration, much lower than 56% which report negative feelings. And more than two thirds of the self -employed have gathered around the two options in or near the dissatisfied and neutral community while the Democrats and the Republicans come together on each side.

Americans prefer a political initiate

While holders in Washington and the alleged Challengers are starting to turn to the primary and general elections of 2026, the majority of Americans say that they prefer a politician who is an initiate of the experience necessary to get things done.

Fifty-eight percent of all adults say they prefer an initiate, against 42% who say they prefer a political foreigner who wants to make things happen and change the system.

While Trump positioned himself throughout his political career as a ultimate, 6 in 10 Republicans said they prefer a politician who was a foreigner.

Meanwhile, three -quarters of the Democrats say that they prefer an initiate, even in the midst of a rolling struggle on generational changes and the effectiveness of party leaders following the electoral loss of the Democrats 2024. The independents are more in line with the Democrats, because 6 out of 10 say that they prefer a politician who is an initiate with experience.

This partisan division offers a different perspective of the April results of the Survey of the NBC News decision -making office, in which a majority of Americans overall and through the parties of the parties declared that they have agreed that nothing in the country will change until we elect a new generation of leaders in Washington. (This question was not followed in this last investigation.)

Republicans are increasingly granting priority to crime and security

The most important problems for Americans remain in the economy and threats to democracy, followed by health care and crime and security.

With Trumps the recent deployment of the national guard troops in Washington, DC, the administration has put more crime and security in the news and the Republicans have replied, with more of them claiming that they were hierarchiring the problem now than in June.

Among the Republicans, 18% classify crime and security as the most important question for them, after only the economy. It is 5 higher percentage points than in June. Democrats and the self -employed remain unchanged on how they see the importance of crime and security.

Inflation and increase in the cost of living dominate other economic issues

Inflation was one of the engines that animate Trumps 2024's victory, and this remains a major concern for the Americans.

Forty-five percent of American adults say that inflation and increase in the cost of living are the most important economic question for them and their families at the moment more than 30 points before the closest economic problems, such as health care costs, taxes and take-out wages, interest rates and the affordability of housing.

Regarding their personal financial situation, about a quarter of respondents say they are in better form today than they were a year ago. One third say that they are worse today and about 4 out of 10 say that they are roughly the same financial situation compared to a year ago.

Although Americans are generally optimistic about their personal finances, around 4 out of 10 Republicans say that their finances are better today than a year ago. The survey also finds a positive change compared to June among the self -employed and women under the age of 30, who were 4 and 5 points respectively, to say that their finances are better today.

Strong support for vaccines, with independent views that move slightly

An overwhelming majority of Americans support the use of vaccines for disease prevention, 49% of which support it strongly and 78% which support it strongly or somewhat. The question asked about vaccines largely, not on the individual types of shots.

In all parts of the parties, the vast majorities of Democrats (93%), the self -employed (72%) and the Republicans (67%) say they support the use of vaccines. A third of the Republicans and around 3 out of 10 independents say they are opposed to the use of vaccines for disease prevention.

The self -employed are more closely aligned with the Republicans than the Democrats on this issue. In particular, this group has changed 5 more points towards opposition since June.

While the survey was administered in the field, the Food and Drug Administration approved a boost, but with more limited access than in the past, and Trump dismissed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after facing Kennedy.

The results of the survey also illustrate the possible political danger of rhetoric and Kennedys' political activities on vaccines, which have generated setbacks of Congress members in the two parties.

The survey of the NBC News decision -making office propelled by Surveymonkey interviewed 30 196 adults online from August 13 to September 1 and has a margin of error of more or less 1.9 percentage points.

