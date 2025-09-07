Xi Jinping asks the world to choose war or peace. What direction is China directed?

By Simone McCarthyCnn



Analysis – The optics could not have been more austere while the Chinese chief Xi Jinping arrived at a massive military parade of Beijing flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the North Korean leader Kim Jong one – with two dozen other leaders, notably Iran, Pakistan, Biélarus and Myanmar who drag behind.

The Jumbotrons of Tiananmen Square brought the image to the 50,000 people gathered under the Bewing Beating sun to attend the show, many waving small Chinese flags, while the state media transmitted it to televisions through China and the world.

Many views in western capitals, including Donald Trump, thought that messaging was clear: China deliberately causes the United States and its partners.

“Please give Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America,” the American president wrote on social networks while legions of troops have been scattered in the Beijing center.

For all those who have heard the cries in echo thousands of well -perceived troops and saw the nuclear accessible missiles, underwater drones and the warships sliding downwards of the Eternal Peace of Beijing, there is no question that Xi has orchestrated its most force of China heritage as a global alternative of leader – with military power and geopolitics.



China has long praised its “peaceful” increase and has criticized “heat” us.

But the parade, commemorating the end of the Second World War, was undoubtedly intended to telegraph the rapid advancement of the world's largest soldier and to report the growing capacity of XI to project hard power on the world scene.

A live microphone that picked up Xi and Putin discussed how people could soon live at 150 through medical advances that are highlighted on sustainability, both see both for their own positions stimulating a global transition from power, as well as Kim's decision to bring his daughter and his potential successor with him on his green train for Beijing.

Behind the carefully choreographed pump was a key message-that Xi aims at a world where the United States and the West cannot establish the rules-and a question: what does this mean for the United States and the world?

“Peace or war”

For Xi, putting Kim and Putin by his side was an energetic means of highlighting his conviction that the existing international system led by the United States is to blame for the current conflict and confrontation, not men sitting around him.

“It is only when all countries and nations are treated to each other as equals, coexist in peace and support each other” can “maintain common security” and “eradicate the deep cause of war,” Xi said in a speech by speakers through parade land on Wednesday (American time).

This deep cause is “the mentality of the Cold War, the confrontation of the block and the intimidation practices”, XI and its officials have said many times, using the Beijing Code to describe the American foreign policy.



Earlier in the week, in the port city of Tianjin, the Chinese chief closed a summit of regional leaders, notably the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by revealing a “global governance initiative” – ​​a wider pillar of XI to reshape the way the international system is managed and make it more “democratic”.

The plan, which supports the United Nations, could have a wide range, according to Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs of the Renmin de Beijing University.

“Global governance is not only focused on (security) but also the financing system – Swift, sanctions, trade, governance of AI, ocean governance, climate change and we must make sure that the world South has more word to say and power (in the UN),” said Wang.

Observers say that XI's initiative is supposed to be both a rallying point for countries that feel pressed by an international system which they consider unjustly dominated by the West – and help China dilute American power in a range of fields, by sharing it in countries more suited to China.

This could help Beijing to shape an international system where national development prevails over any concept of individual human rights and no alliance led by the United States can start in China's ambitions. It is an arrangement that could benefit from China's conceptions on the island democracy of Taiwan, which, according to Beijing, has not excluded to take by force.

The one-two punch from the summit of XI followed by its parade during last week appeared carefully calibrated to send a message: although China strengthens its influence and its soft power, it also increases the difficult power which could support it if necessary.

And even if China stresses that its soldiers are for defensive purposes, its strength of force on Wednesday (American time) gave analysts around the world a clear overview of the extent of its offensive capacities and its great capacity to produce weapons.



The arsenal of exposed missiles could allow China to hit targets around the world and escape the advanced missile defenses with hypersonic technology; Its avant-garde of combat drones as well as laser weapons could also make it difficult for opponents to block the progress of Chinese forces in the region in the event of an offensive.

And it was in a backdrop of this bristling display that Xi looked in the crowd in front of him on the Tiananmen square and called on humanity to make a simple choice: “Peace or war”.

“Long -term rivalry”

There, XI seemed to refer to an international system choice: China or the West.

And it is a choice that it could now be more confident to ask the countries to make, while Beijing watches Trump shaking the traditional role of America on the world scene by leaving international organizations, linking foreign aid and making the rotation of long -time allies and in partners with prices and other requests.

But it is a declaration that sounds strangely for many observers when delivered alongside a military demonstration could have attended by Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine sparked the bloodiest war in Europe since the Second World War, and Kim, which has feeds her weapons and troops while building his own illegal nuclear stock.

Chinese officials have long declared that the Chinese army was defensive and took badly to describe their parade as commemorating China's contributions to “safeguard world peace”.

XI assured its spectators that China “has remained attached to the path of peaceful development”.

But while Beijing hardens its links with Russia, North Korea and other nations hostile to the West, the emergence of two camps and the competition between them seems clearer than ever.

The rejection of these links between these countries would be “naive and dangerous,” said Edward Howell, a policy lecturer at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, which focuses on the Korean peninsula.

Their “common opposition in the United States” allows the possibilities of the future and greater possibilities of “trade in trade, arms and know-how for the broader goal of undermining the international order led by the United States,” he added.

And even if Beijing hopes to see a world where the American alliances are broken, its own attack in the region – because it affirms its territorial claims in the South China Sea and to Taiwan – driving American allies in Asia closer to Washington.

Meanwhile, while China is faced with its own challenges at home, where the leading communist party is struggling with a slowing economy and persistent unemployment, some observers wonder if nationalism as a distraction strategy could push China into an even more aggressive position.

The parade on Wednesday “serves not only to demonstrate power abroad, but also to rally nationalism at home and to strengthen public support for the economic winds,” the Senior Fellow on the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace in the US Tong Zhao.

This helped Beijing “strengthen internal stability to strengthen China's long-term rivalry with Washington,” he added.

And within the country, there are also those who carefully envisage where the military ambitions of China will lead.

The main colonel (RET) Zhou Bo, a principal researcher at the Center for International Security and Strategy of the University of Tsinghua in Beijing, told CNN that he was looking forward to China from here and 2049 becoming a so-called world-class military and always maintain peace and continue to increase.

“At that time, China's goal is to be flowing with the American army. Then, of course, you have another dilemma: how can you prove that you have a world class soldier without being tested in battle?”

