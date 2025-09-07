



– Thai magnate Anutin Charnvirakul took office as Prime Minister September 7 With the cannabis champion conservative, ouster the dominant political dynasty nations and establish early elections i n 2026. Since the elections in 2023, the high office of Thailand has been monopolized by the Thai party of Pheu of the Shinawatra Dynasty a populist force that has long overflowed with the pro-military pro-monarchy establishment. But the heiress of the Paetongtarn Shinawatra dynasty was dismissed i n August by the Court or Der, and Mr. Anutin rushed to reconstruct his own coalition government by winning a September 5 Parliament votes to close Pheu Thai outside the office. Mr. Anutin was previously deputy, Minister of the Interior and Minister of Health, but is perhaps the most famous for being the architect of Thailand 2022 decriminalization of cannabis. The construction magnate becomes the third chief of the kingdoms in two years, but has taken power with a coalition support which is conditional to dissolve the Parliament in the four months to organize new elections. I will work on my full capacity with honesty and morality worthy of his confidence as Majestys, for the benefit of the people and the country, said Anutin immediately after taking office. His mandate officially started after the royal approval of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, read aloud during an official ceremony at the headquarters of the MR Anutins Bhumjaithai party in Bangkok. His Majesty the King approved Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul to be the Prime Minister from now on, said Arpath Sukhanunant, secretary general of the lower room of Parliament, reading the royal command. Anutin is also known to manage the pandemic response of countries dependent on COVVI-19 tourism and provoking a reaction after having accused Westerners of spreading the virus. He was once an ally of the Shinawatras which has been a dominant force in Thai politics since the beginning of the century, but which is more and more lacking after a succession of legal and political reverse. Mr. Anutin abandoned his coalition with their feast of Pheu Thai this summer in an apparent indignation in the face of the conduct of Ms. Paetongtarns at a border with neighboring Cambodia. The Constitutional Court of Thailand concluded on August 29 that its conduct had violated ministerial ethics and had dismissed it after only one year in power. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the patriarch of the dynasty, flew from the kingdom September 5 Parliament vote confirming Mr. Anutin to Dubai, where he said he would visit friends and seek medical treatment. The Supreme Court must reign over September 9 In a case on the stay of Thaksins hospital after his return from exile in August 2023, a decision which could affect the validity of his early prison release in 2024 . Although his guilt is not the subject of the case, some analysts say that the verdict could see him imprisoned. Thaksin on social networks promised to return from Dubai to attend the date of hearing in person, while Mr. Anutin said that his administration would show no favoritism, no persecution and no revenge. AFP

Thaksin Shinawatra Paetongtarn Shinawatra Anutin Charnvirakul Thailand Politics and Government

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/thai-cannabis-championing-tycoon-anutin-takes-office-as-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos