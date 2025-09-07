



Tom Homan, a tsar from the Blanche house, defended President Donald Trumps Chipocalypse now social media from a day earlier, who said Chicago will discover why he is called the Ministry of War.

I think his words came out of their context. I said at war. Were going to war the criminal cartels. Went to war with illegal foreigners, threats of public security who violate the children, who violated citizens, who committed armed robbery, who distribute drugs who kill the Americans, Homan to CNNS Jake Tapper on the state of the union today.

Democratic officials of Chicago and Illinois condemned the post on Saturday, Governor JB Pritzker calling him normal. The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, and the American representative Mike Quigley, who represents part of the city, described the post as an example of authoritarianism.

CNN previously pointed out that Trump's administrations plan to carry out a major immigration application in Chicago, and that officials stop to start on Friday that Friday.

Pressed if the administration will send the National Guard to Chicago this week, Homan told CNN that the option was still on the table.

We used them in Los Angeles and we use them in Washington, DC. They are a multiplier of strength, he said.

Asked the number of national guard troops in Chicago, Homan refused to respond, saying that it was information sensitive to the police.

When asked if there will be an action in Chicago this week, Homan responded absolutely, adding, you can expect an action in most sanctuar cities across the country.

Hyundai immigration raid: CNN also asked if there will be more extensive immigration raids, such as that of a Hyundai manufacturing plant in Georgia which led to 475 arrests.

The short response is, yes, would do more working work application operations, said Homan.

