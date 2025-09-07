Imran Khan is launching a great attack on Asim Munnir, Shehbaz, says that the chief of the army of Pak “ inflicting oppression '' to …





The home news regime has stolen people's mandate … ': Imran Khan is launching a great attack on Asim Munir, Shehbaz, says that the Pak army chief inflicting on the oppression' 'at … Imran Khan accused the Pakistani army chief Asim is imposing an undeclared martial law, the installation of a puppet government under Shehbaz Sharif putting a martial law for the last election. Posted: September 6, 2025 11:17 PM IST (File)

Pakistans imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday launched a new attack on the Marshal Asim Munnir on Saturday, accusing him of “inflicting oppression” on the people to prolong his reign.

The chief boss of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) has accused of imposing an undeclared martial law, of installing a puppet government under Shehbaz Sharif by stealing people's mandate in last February elections and committing atrocities against his party workers.

“Today, Asim Munnir inflicts the oppression of the people of Pakistan to prolong their own rule, weakening the country,” said Khan in an article on X.

The 72 -year -old cricket player who has become a politician has been in prison for more than two years in several cases.

These (Munir et Compagnie) which stole the mandate of the peoples are seized by fear. It is because of this fear that oppression against increases us, “he said.

Khan also alleged that he and his wife Bushra Bibi were kept in “lonely isolation” and are only subject to “mental torture only in the hope that I will break and abandon my ideology”.

“The real goal of this attempt to break is to silence the voice of the peoples,” said Khan, adding that it was the same conduct as General Yahya Khan adopted at the time of Dhaka's fall in 1971.

He referred to the former army chief, General Yahya Khan, under the regime of eastern Pakistan from which a civil war witnessed, causing the rise of an independent state – Bangladesh.

“The only difference between 1971 and today is that people are more aware of now. Social media have exhibited all the facts before the public, and people have learned to defend their rights against tyranny,” he said.

“This is why this oppressive system will end soon. The time has come for the voice of the peoples,” said the former Prime Minister, who was ousted from power in April 2022 by a vote of non-confidence.

Khan also strongly condemned the explosion of the bomb during a rally of Balutchistan held in connection with the anniversary of the death of Sardar Attaullah Mengal, in which at least 15 people were killed this week.

“I express my condolences to (the leader of the National Party of Balutchistan and the son of the Mengales) Akhtar Mengal. The situation in Balutchistan is worsening by reason because elected representatives are not allowed to govern,” he said.

Khan called on his party to “participate fully” in the strike called by Mahmood Achakzai in Balutchistan on Monday.

“Residents of Balutchistan deserve to be released from terrorism and the hybrid system imposed on them,” he said.

Khan said that in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an operation was launched to weaken the PTI government.

“This must be immediately arrested by the provincial government. I head the chief minister of KP, Ali Amin Gandapur, in particular to resist strongly and stop this operation, because the people of the province are already suffering because of the floods,” he said.

“It is also the duty of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure that drone attacks in tribal districts are stopped. The protection of life and the property of the people is the responsibility of our government,” he added.

Khan said the floods have devastated the country, destroying cultures, livestock and the agricultural economy with the impact feeling nationally.

He urged all citizens to help the blow, saying that government institutions cannot face such a disaster.

The former Prime Minister also said that he “felt pain” that the Pakistani government expelled from Afghan refugees from the country.

“Right now, we are standing with them. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is also due to help our Afghan brothers, he said.

Efforts to return Afghan refugees began in 2023 when the government announced to expel all illegal foreigners. According to government sources, so far, around 800,000 Afghan citizens have been repatriated.

