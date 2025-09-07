Nusantara: The new capital of Indonesia covers the risk of being a “white elephant”

A year after its inauguration, Nusantara, the city built to be the new capital of Indonesia, attracts tourists and workers, but its imposing presidential palace and its modern avenues remain silent.

This project, inherited from the former president, Joko Widodo, faces budget cuts, delays and is not the priority of the new government focused on social plans.

Now, doubts as to whether this city – built in the Borneo jungle to replace Yakarta, a superpobile city and threatened by the increase in sea level – to reach the potential with which it is designed.

“The political will with regard to the IKN seems DBIL today,” explains Dinarto, partner of the lawyer for the consultant in global public policy, referring to the official name of the new capital: Ibu Kota Nusantara (“Nusantara, capital”).

President Pabowo suffered “clearly bets on social assistance in his place”, AADI.

Currently, just over 1,000 employees in the municipality live in Nusantara, with around 100 government officials and medical services workers.

These figures are far from the 12 million inhabitants of Yakarta and the objective of reaching 2 million residents by 2045.

Pabowo will only mention once, in his first discourse on the state of the Bill, and reduced the financing of the project.

Official budgets show a reduction in the 43.4 billion rupees ($ 2,660 million) in 2024 only 6.3 billion rupees in 2026. The authorities had not requested more than 21 billion for next year.

Foreign funding was also difficult to make, despite the proposals of its Middle East and Asia allies.

“Pabowo thinks that it is not his heritage. It is not his big project and has other programs that he wants to promote,” an anonymity on AFP told an official involved in the construction of the city.

Former Widodo President relates the capital's transfer project during his second term. But, despite the efforts to accelerate the work, the city does not open as a new capital in 2024, as planned.

“With Joko Widodo, everything was very fast; now, with Pabowo (…), it is not so fast,” observation Sofian Sibarani, the urban designer who designed the city.

Only 800 of the 6,600 hectares for government buildings were urbanized or prepared for construction, Pre -.

However, Nusantara officials are optimistic.

According to Basuki Hadimuljono, head of local administration, projects in the region that houses the palace and ministries “are already completed in 97% at 98%”.

In his opinion, Pabowo wants to go there in 2028 before the next presidential elections planned for 2029, once the legislative and judicial areas.

As elected president, Pabowo said he “continues, and if possible to finish”, the transfer of the capital.

But since I assumed the position last October, he has not shown Will to sign the presidential decree necessary for the official transfer of the capital.

Some government employees are not very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​moving to an unfinished and more than 1,000 kilometers from Yakarta.

As for the public infrastructure, everything is not ready: it is true that there are three hospitals in operation, as well as the coffee makers, but the airport is waiting for the green light to receive commercial flights. You must also raise a shopping center and a cinema.

“I am happy and proud, Ikn is really great,” said Ronald Telaumbanua, 38, has arrived from the island of Clebes and that is one of the dozens of tourists who came to discover the place.

The presidential palace, with an architecture inspired by Pjaro Garuda, is an IMN for photographers. On the contrary, the city's lush green center offers some MS attractions.

Companies that have had an increase in visits confess have difficulties.

“With Jokowi, there were many workers and many visits,” said Abduh Rajab, 57, Sweet Vender.

“Then my income dropped a lot, almost 60%. But I have to stay optimistic. I hope the construction will continue,” continued.

For Dedi, it is likely that Pabowo will always focus on its excellent programs, such as free meals for students.

“This means that INKR will have no spectacular short -term development,” advirti.

“Without a strong impulse, it covers the risk of becoming a” white elephant “”, he deplores.