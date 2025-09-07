Politics
Boris Johnson would never be welcome in the party, says Uks Zia Yusuf
He described the former conservative leader one of the worst Prime Ministers in British history and accused him of betraying Brexit voters.
We certainly do not welcome Boris Johnson who will never perform, he told Sky News on Sunday morning with Trevor Phillips.
He opened our borders. The wave of Boris, which represents millions and millions of Migrants not in the flooding EU in the country after Brexit, betrayed each person who voted Brexit.
Frankly, he was one of the worst Prime Ministers of British history.
The term wave Boris is used by the reform figures of the United Kingdom to describe the sharp increase in legal immigration as a result of post-Brexit visa policies introduced under Mr. Johnson from January 2021.
The reform of the leader of the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage, was invited to what he whispered his chances of getting Mr. Johnson to the party, and he said to the BBCS on Sunday with Laura Kuensberg: Oh, I don't think it would really work, in one way or another, adding: Oh, I think that the wave of Boris, and I love him.
Millions of authorized people, authorized to Great Britain, most of whom, by the way, do not even work and cost us a fortune. This is something for which this public will never forgive him.
Meanwhile, Mr. Farage said that the greatest weakness of the parties is an experience at the government level.
He said that Nadine Dorries brings us that the only goods were very short and it is experience at government level.
Mr. Farage said: this is our greatest weakness. You could ask me a lot of questions about politics and staff and everything else, but if you ask me, how are you going to do this? I can't really give you an answer, because I have no one in the senior team that has already been there before.
Nadine came yesterday. Shes the first, and there will be others.
Anna Turley, president of the Labor Party, responded to Mr. Farages' comments, said: Nigel Farage has no plan for Great Britain. Now he admitted that he did not trust that his team is able to provide a plan if he had one.
I do not know that the answers will not solve the problems with which the country faces. And put yourself forward for a high function while admitting that your team is not suitable for patriotism is not patriotism, its selfishness.
Great Britain deserves better.
And the president of the Conservative Party, Kevin Hollinrake, said that an alliance with Reform UK will not occur.
When he was asked if the prospect of an alliance between Mr. Farage and Mr. Johnson, as planned by Nadine Dorries, sends a thrill in his spine, he told Sky News on Sunday morning with Trevor Phillips: not at all, not at all. It will not happen.
And, you know, I am always interested in what Nadine has to say. But I do not agree with a lot that she says. I don't agree with that either.
Of course, listen, Nigel Farage Reform is a very good raidmatazz. Interesting to see everything that is happening on stage. Well, it is a few days, but the reality is that there was no mention, no mention that it is, how they will fill their own black hole of 140 billion per year and put this in context as you know, Trevor, there is already a deficit in the country because of the work actions.
But 130 billion per year. So, you are talking about expenses, nearly 300 billion per year more than what received taxes. It is simply impossible.
Conservative chief Kemi Badenoch told Laura Kuensberg in Laura Kuensberg: the biggest problem facing our country is that the economy is in crisis and that Nigel Farage will only make matters worse.
He wants to increase the advantages. Were the only party to talk about living according to our means, and that's quite important.
What I do is transform the conservative party into a traditional and authentic conservivism that people recognize, and that will mean making difficult decisions. I'm afraid if people don't like that, so they are welcome to leave.
