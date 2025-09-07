“ Unilateral catastrophe '' to “ always friend with Modi '': Trump's flip -flops on India during last week





Trade between India and the United States is a completely unilateral disaster, said President Donald Trump at the start of the week. On weekends, he called Prime Minister Narendra Moda a “great Prime Minister”, promising that the two leaders would remain “always” friends. President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file) Trump shared a photo of Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Vladimir Putin of Russia on Friday on Friday, saying that the United States and Russia “on China. A few hours later, he went back on the remark, saying that he does not think India was lost. In the midst of increased trade tensions on radical prices of 50% on Indian imports, the last days have seen Donald Trump return his story several times to India. A look at everything he said in last week: September 1: “… They (India) sell us massive quantities of goods, their biggest customer, but we sell them very unilateral Littlea, and this has been many decades”. “The reason is that India has so far billed us such high prices so that our companies are unable to sell in India. It was a completely unilateral disaster! September 2: A day later, Trump recycled Harley Davidson's argument when he justified the slap of 50% rights on Indian imports. I will give you an example Harley Davidson. They could not sell in India because there was a 200% rate on a motorcycle. During the same Oval office address that day, Trump said that India and the United States were getting very well, while defending its price move. A rocky week for Indian ties. (HT) “We hear ourselves very well with India, but for many years it was a unilateral relationship … India billed huge prices, the highest in the world,” said Trump. September 3: A day later, Trump excluded any reduction in the 50% pricing regime imposed in New Delhi with this remark: would you say that would put secondary sanctions to India … which cost hundreds of billions of dollars in Russia. Do you call it no action? And I have not yet made phase two or phase three “. September 5: One of Donald Trump's biggest remarks in the middle of tariff tensions with India came on Friday, with his article on Truth Social. He posted a photo of PM Modi, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, with legend: it looks like we lost India and Russia in the deepest and darkest. May they have a long and prosperous future together! September 6: A few hours after his previous remark, Trump seemed to change his air on the question, saying “I don't think we have” when asked by a journalist who, according to him, was to blame for having lost India against China. I always go, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great … I don't like what he does at this particular moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear, said Trump. Trump's positive remarks to India were reciprocal by Prime Minister Modi with an X Post later. Enjoy in depth and fully rewards the president prevails over the feelings and the positive evaluation of our links, wrote Modi, adding: India and the United States have a very positive and global complete and prospective partnership.

