



The United States could lead in the buffer zone inside Ukraine to protect the future aggression of Russia if peace materializes itself

US and Ukrainian officials would have thought of a plan for air monitoring assets and American satellites to monitor a future demilitarized Korea type zone separating the territory of peace under the control of the Ukrainian as part of a possible peace plan.

Citing several people familiar with the plan, NBC News reported on Friday that the so-called buffer zone would be a large unmistakable zone in Ukraine.

The United States would take the lead while watching the buffer zone because the American capacities of drones and satellites would give the United States a step ahead of surveillance, but the surveillance effort would also involve other countries with which the United States would coordinate.

Read the full article here:

Holly Evans7 September 2025 18:00

“ I have no more words '', explains kyiv residing after the drone strike

Direct drone successes have struck a nine -story residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of kyiv and a four -story residential building in the Darnytskyi district.

“I have no more words left to express what I feel towards Russia,” said Olha, a resident of kyiv, 77, whose apartment was damaged. She did not give her last name.

“Although I myself be an ethnic Russian, from the outside of Moscow. And I never thought that my people would be capable of that.”

Holly Evans7 September 2025 5:00 PM

Zelensky condemns “ruthless attack” while strikes kill four people

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Russian strike wave across the country that killed four people and more than 44 injured.

Tragically, through Ukraine, four people were killed and more than 44 injured. Our first interveners and emergency services are still faced with the consequences of the attack across the country, he said in an article on X.

Rebecca Whittaker 7 September 2025 16:29

Mike Pence undoubtedly has Russia will attack the NATO country in the event of success in Ukrainemike, Russia will attack the NATO country in Ukraine

Mike Pence said he had no doubt that Russia would cross a border in NATO countries if he wins in Ukraine. Friday, September 5, Donald Trumps, former vice-president, said that the United States and its European allies should face the former vice-president if the Russian president extended his war efforts on the continent. He said he is considering the United States as a safety net to deal with the assault, although European allies are at the forefront. Mr. Pence then praised the “coalition of the desire to formulate the type of security guarantees which would create the conditions for a just and lasting peace, adding that he drew the attention of Poutines.

Holly Evans7 September 2025 16:00

Ukrainian children have been forced to form the training of weapons and tortured by Russia

The report, on the basis of 200 documented cases of recently returned children and young people, revealed that 41% were forced to participate in the training of weapons or to join movements of young paramilitaries such as Yunarmiya.

Read the full article here:

Holly Evans7 September 2025 15:00

Ukraine claims to have attacked Druzhba oil oil in Bryansk in Russia

Ukraine has attacked Druzhba oil oil in the Russia Bryansk region, inflicting “full fire damage,” said Drone forces, Robert Brovdi on the Telegram messaging application on Sunday.

Reuters could not independently check the reports. There was no immediate comments from Russia.

The Russian oil book Pipeline in Hungary and Slovakia, which continue to buy energy supplies in Russia, even after other nations of the European Union have reduced links after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A spokesperson for the Hungarian refiner Mol said that crude oil deliveries to the country were on time.

The Slovak Minister of the Economy, Denisa Sakova, said in an article on Facebook that oil supplies in Slovakia were not affected.

kyiv says that his strikes on the targets of Russian energy, in response to the continuous attacks of Moscow against Ukraine, aim to undermine the overall effort of the opponent's war.

Holly Evans7 September 2025 14:28

Ukraine Zelensky speaks with Macron France after the Russian air strike

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron after Russia's greatest air strike on Ukraine.

“We have coordinated our diplomatic efforts, our next steps and our contacts with partners to provide an appropriate response,” said Zelensky on the Telegram application.

Holly Evans7 September 2025 13:46

Mass mortuaries, criminalic and rare cooperation with Russia: the agonizing task of the identification of the dead of the Ukraine war

The Ukrainians in legal medicine to unload the thousands of bodies of their compatriots fallen for refrigerated vehicles make a depressing show.

But in the three and a half year war between Russia and Ukraine, the repatriation of the dead could be one of the rare moments of cooperation too pirate between the two countries at war.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, has a workload of 154,200 people who have disappeared on both sides of the front line in August, whose fate or place where are located. It is expected to take decades to families to receive answers on their loved ones.

Read the full article here:

Holly Evans7 September 2025 13:20

Starmer says that Putin 'thinks he can act with impunity' after Kyiv struck

Sir Keir Starmer said Russia lets go of kyiv's strikes shows that Vladimir Putin thinks he can act with impunity and is not serious about peace.

The Prime Minister said in a statement: I am dismayed by the last brutal night assault against kyiv and through Ukraine, who killed civilians and struck infrastructure. For the first time, the heart of the Ukraine civil government has been damaged.

These loose strikes show that Putin thinks that he can act with impunity. He is not serious about peace.

Now, more than ever, we must remain firmly in our support for Ukraine and its sovereignty.

Holly Evans7 September 2025 12:55

Hopes for peace talks have declined while Russia strikes Kyiv

Sunday's attack is the second mass of Russian drones and missile attack to target kyiv in two weeks, while hopes for peace talks have won.

The attack comes after European leaders reached the Russian chief Vladimir Putin to end the war after 26 of the allies of Ukraine committed to deploy troops as a “comfort force” for the country torn by the war once the fights to the point.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to meet Putin to negotiate a peace agreement and urged US President Donald Trump to put punitive sanctions on Russia to push it at the end of the war.

A woman reacts to a residential building strongly damaged by a Russian strike in Kyiv (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Holly Evans7 September 2025 12:34

