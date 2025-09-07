Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese (L) in the G20 leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 18, 2024. (Turkish / photo presidency of the AA)

APrime Minister of the Ustralian, Anthony Albanese, will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in September while the two countries are running their rival offers to host the United Nations 2026 climate summit, Australian media reported on Saturday.

According to ABC News (Australia)The two leaders should meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month to try to resolve the dispute on accommodation rights for COP31, officially known as the 31st Conference of the Parties.

Australia and Trkiye have been locked in a two -year dead end on which should accommodate the summit, which should attract more than 20,000 delegates. The two countries submitted offers in 2022 and refused to withdraw.

Visitors visit the campaign pavilion on the theme of Turkish Communications Directorate as part of the 29th Parties Conference (COP29) at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (CNCUCC) in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

Not concerned with delay

The UN climate chief Simon Stiell, in July, urged the two governments to resolve the dead end, warning that the blockage has bought the preparations for the high -level event.

A decision must be made very quickly, Stiell said at a Smart Energy Council event in Sydney.

The two supporters must bring together the delay in making this decision which is not deliberate for the process.

The host of the summits must be unanimously agreed by the 28 members of the Bloc of the Western Europe and others (Weog), which missed a deadline in June to reach a consensus.

Australia has promoted a joint offer with the Pacific nations to highlight its renewable energy transition. The proposal would have benefited from majority support among the members of the Weog.

Trkiye, however, underlined its record in the reception of major international events and the advantages of Antalya as a place, including its Mediterranean location, which affirms that those responsible would reduce long-haul flights.

Ankara also highlights its small petroleum and gas industry compared to Australia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) World Summit of Climate Managers in Bakou, Azerbaijan, November 12, 2024. (Turkish / Photo President)

President Erdogan reaffirmed that Trkiyes Bourse at COP29 in Azerbaijan last year, noting that the country aims to reach net-zero programs by 2053.

He underlined the progress on renewable energies, claiming that Trkiye had increased the share of renewable energies in capacity installed at 59%, ranking fifth in Europe and 11th worldwide.

Erdogan said Trkiye will increase the wind and solar capacity by 31,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts by 2035 and a nuclear energy capacity to 20,000 megawatts by 2050.

The COP31 summit will follow the COP30 in Brazil in 2025, where countries should be updated 2035 climatic targets.

The event is considered an essential step in global efforts to continue to warm up with the objective of the Paris agreements to 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 Fahrenheit).