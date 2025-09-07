Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Donald Trump to the US Open Men final





Carlos Alcaraz reacted to President Donald Trump by attending the United States final, before his face with Jannik Sinner, a confrontation that will crown a new world n ° 1.

“It's great for tennis to have the president in the final,” Alcaraz told journalists.

Why it matters

Alcaraz, born in Murcia, Spain, won the US Open at the age of 19, becoming the world No. 1 of his season in small groups in 2022. Now 22 years old, he won five Grand Salm titles and made a game to be the greatest male tennis player of his generation.

Since the start of his second term in January of this year, Trump has gone to many sporting events. He became the first president in office to attend the Super Bowl in February and attended several other events, including UFC Fights in Miami and Newark, New Jersey, and the opening of Liv Golf League in Miami.

President Donald Trump, on the left, August 25, 2025, in Washington, DC. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, on the right, famous after having defeated Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their male semi-final match on day 13 of the American 2025 … President Donald Trump, on the left, August 25, 2025, in Washington, DC. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, on the right, famous after defeating Novak Djokovic in Serbia in their male semi-final match on the 13 day of the US Open 2025 on September 5, 2025 in New York. More SOMODEVILLA / GETTY Images / Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Alcaraz, currently the world's n ° 2, will face the world No. 1, and Trump should be present at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York.

Alcaraz's response to Trump attendance quickly became viral online. The clip for him speaking to journalists was shared by the account, Thetennisletter on X, where he amassed 1.7 million views with regard to press time.

Carlos Alcaraz on Donald Trump assistant to the United States final:

I will try not to think about it. I don't want me to be nervous because of it.

It's great for tennis to have the president in the final. pic.twitter.com/atdzcyxezk

– The tennis letter (@thetennisletter) September 6, 2025

Although Alcaraz said that it was “great” and a “privilege”, for tennis and the tournament to have a world leader there, he said that he would personally try not to focus on this, to avoid becoming “nervous”.

Sinner, 24, is from Italy and plays a game for his third Grand Chelem title of the season, after the victories at Australian Open and Wimbledon. He also tried to become the first champion of repeated men at Flushing Meadows since Rodger Federer, who won five championships in a follow -up from 2004 to 2008.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz seeks to obtain his sixth major trophy overall and the second of this year, after the victory at the Open of France.

This match will mark the third final of the big slam in a row for the two men, and two of the most eminent players in the world, after Alcaraz defeated Sinner as the French Open and the sinner defeated Alcaraz to win the Wimbledon crown earlier this year.

What people say

Carlos Alcaraz, answering a question of a journalist on President Donald Trump, “it is a privilege for tournaments, having a president … To support tournaments, to support tennis, to support the match, for me by playing in front of him, I do not want to be honest because I will try not to think of the presidency.”

What is the next step

Alcaraz and Sinner will compete in the United States final on Sunday September 7 at 2 p.m. he.

