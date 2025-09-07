King of Java – Mandate.id





This Javanese king if we play, we are. That's how it The president of the Golkar party, Bahlil Lahadalia, in his speech during the National Conference of Party XI GOLKAR which later became public projectors on social networks in August 2024. Responding to the sentence, the former secretary of the Minister of Bumn, said that DIDU in his speech during the demonstration to the central building of Jakarta MK, interpreted the term The king of Java as an expression that Bahlil deliberately used to mention Joko Widodo. There is also a public response that says that The king of Java Intended for the majority of the President of the Republic of Indonesia from the Javanese tribe. However, Bahlil said that the sentence The king of Java Only as a political joke. It was reluctant to explain the objective of the term more. If you look at the meaning of etymology, the king comes from Sanskrit which means the leader. While Java in the great Indonesian dictionary (KBBI) can represent ethnic origin, the islands and the language. The term king began to enter Indonesia in the 4th century AD, when the kingdom of Tarumanegara, Kalingga and the former Mataram called its leaders as king. Judging by its location, the kingdoms are indeed on the island of Java. Has no sense The king of Java In particular, in addition to the literal sense or term which refers to the royal feudal system in Java. Existence The term king of Javanese What echoes the world of politics makes this change of meaning not only a form of political jokes as Bahlil said, but can also be a sarcasm to criticize or insinuate the current leadership. Change The meaning of the king of Java Then give a metaphorical effect on the form of the criticism of Indonesian democracy which is not fully achieved. The policy of patronage, the concentration of power in the hands of a handful of elites, the practice of nepotism, reflected changes in the perception and symbolization of leadership. Where power is in a certain control of authority, while the principles of democracy are increasingly neglected. In the context of power, the philosopher of France, Michel Foucault, argues that the change of meaning often reflects changes in the structure of power and dominant discourse. In other words, a meaning is not something that is fixed but which is always in the process of training and demolition depends on the social dynamics. The phenomenon of modification of a connotation in a sentence is a natural element of the development of language and communication. Illustrates that the development of civilization, humans always go to dynamic complexity. Author: Faisa Dian Kresna

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://amanat.id/raja-jawa/

