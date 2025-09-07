Rolex invites Trump to open us despite the Swiss prices. Not all huts can be televised





New York President (AP), Trump, attended Theu.s. Openon on Sunday as a guest of Rolex despite the stiff prices on the country of obtaining the Swiss watchmaker and with organizers to prevent any public from being seen in the television broadcast.

Trump built most of his second domestic travel mandates attending major sporting events rather than taking the road to make political announcements or responding to the kind of large gatherings he has thus submitted as a candidate.

He will look at the male final between Carlos Alcaraz, second seeded, a 22 -year -old Spaniard, and the seeded n ° 1 and championjannik Sinner in defending, 24 years old, from Italy, from the Rolex suite. Acceptance by the president of the Rolex invitation comes only a few weeks after the Trump administration imposed a huge rate of 39% on Swiss products.

Read more: the court of appeal finds that Trump is not allowed to impose prices, but leaves them in place for the moment

The levy is more than 2,10/2 times higher than that that the Trump administration has accepted the former European Union formerly exported to the United States and almost four times higher than on British exports to the United States, it raised questions about Switzerland's ability to compete with the block of 27 members than neighbors.

The White House refused to comment on Trump by accepting the invitation of a corporate client during the tournament, but the president had few scruples on political policy lines between political and foreign decisions to increase the profits of his family business.

This does not very well promote criminal interests and golf properties in the field on the country and the world that bear its name. He announced on Friday that the United States would use its turn by organizing the 20summit group in December 2026 to stage the Trump Dural event in southern Florida.

Any negative reaction to the presence of Trumps will not be shown on ABCS national television, according to standard policy, according to the US Tennis Association.

We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from presenting off -field disturbances, the organization said in a statement.

Trump was once a pillar of the United States, but has not participated since he was noisily hooked in a quarter-final match in September 2015, months after launching his first presidential campaign.

The Trump organization once checked its own American Open suite, which was adjacent to the TV broadcasting stand at the Arthur Ashe stadium, which suspended it in 2017, during the first year of Trumps' first mandate. The family business is now led by sons back with their father to the White House.

Trump was born in Queens, the House of the US Open, and for decades was a real estate magnate from the New York region and, later, a reality TV star. Attending the tournament before being a politician, he was usually seated in the balcony of night matches and was frequently shown on the video screens of the arenas.

In recent years, especially between his presidential conditions, Trump lived mainly in his field of Florida, Mar-A-Lago.

Alcaraz declared before the final that having Trump in hand would be a privilege and an excellent for tennis, but also suggested that such a feeling was going for any president who was watching from the stands.

I will try not to be concentrated and I will try not to think about it, said Alcaraz about the attendance of Trump. I don't want to be nervous because of that.

The president also frequently attended sporting events where the roar of the crowd sometimes makes functions of Bootinghim while others encourage him.

Since his return to the White House in January and before the US Open US Open swing, Trump has gone to Super Bowlin New Orleans and Thedaytona 500, as well as UFC Fightsin Miamiandnewark, New Jersey, ThenCaa WestlingShings in Philadelphia and the Fifa Clubworld Cup final Rutherford, New Jersey.

Having an in -office president attended the US Open has not occurred since Bill Clinton went to the 2000 tournament, although former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, attended the event opening evening in 2023.

The writer Associated Press, Brian Mahoney, contributed to this report.

